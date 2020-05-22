Recruiting: California DL Tobin talks Husker 'virtual visit'; in-state 2022s continue national surge

"It's definitely changed the recruiting process for not just me but everyone else," Tobin said. "It's just a small part of the process, but it does give some insight of what you can do at the school when you're there. I know being there is the ultimate form of experiencing a college, but the (virtual visit) can give you a new perspective on a college, too.

"That's one of the biggest attributes along with the weight room and all of that."

Tobin also has offers from Kansas, Nevada, Air Force, Colorado State and several others.

Tobin has long arms — a 6-foot-9 wingspan, according to his Twitter account — and said his length is the starting point for his game.

"I use them to my advantage against my opponents, separating myself," he said. "I'm kind of like a bruiser as a D-end or tackle. I like to push people around. ... I just can do a lot of things with my arms and natural strength as well."

Nebraska is almost certainly looking to take multiple defensive line prospects in its 2021 class that so far has seven known verbal pledges: three offensive linemen, three linebackers and a quarterback.