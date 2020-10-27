Recruit Watch: Malcom has a monster game; Haarberg has Stars rolling into playoffs

Many of Nebraska's football recruits are gearing up for the postseason, including quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who has his team rolling.

Here is a look at some notable Friday Night Lights performances:

Nebraska quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic) threw for 214 yards and three touchdown in leading the Stars to a 31-0 win against Cozad. Kearney Catholic will head into the playoffs at 7-1.

Husker linebacker recruit Patrick Payton (Miami) scooped up a fumble and rumbled 20 yards for a touchdown in No. 9 Northwestern's 21-14 win against No. 10 Central.

NU linebacker recruit Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and hauled in eight catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Fremont-Mills' 46-26 win against Woodbine in the second round of the state playoffs. He also had 20 tackles.

NU offensive line recruit Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) helped protect quarterback Jack Johnson, who threw for 378 yards in the Panthers' 58-26 playoff loss to North Scott. Mount Pleasant's season ends at 4-4.