Recruit Watch: Malcom continues his tear in Iowa; Payton continues to find end zone

Seth Malcom will play linebacker when he arrives at Nebraska next year. But the Tabor, Iowa, native continues to dominate at running back for his high school team.
Malcom carried the ball 41 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns in leading Fremont-Mills to a 30-28 win against CAM in the Iowa eight-man quarterfinals.
He also caught a 33-yard touchdown to get Fremont-Mills on the board.
Malcom has rushed for 641 yards on 70 totes in the Knights' past two playoff games.
Others of note
Husker linebacker recruit Patrick Payton (Miami) had his hand in another victory for Northwestern, scoring a defensive touchdown for the second time in three games. He batted a ball into the air, picked it off and went 15 yards the other way for a touchdown in the Bulls' 17-7 win against Palmetto.
Pat Payton with an incredible pick six. Nebraska is getting a hell of a player. Northwestern leads 10-7. pic.twitter.com/6GnR21RQoG— David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 6, 2020
Nebraska offensive line recruit Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) had four tackles, including 2½ for losses, in the Storm's 28-7 win against Lincoln Southeast in the Class A state quarterfinals. Prochazka also helped pave the way for 273 rushing yards.
NU defensive back recruit Koby Bretz (Omaha Westside) had a 15-yard touchdown catch in the Warriors' 49-29 win against Lincoln East in the Class A quarterfinals. He also had two tackles and a pass deflection.
Husker running back recruit Gabe Ervin (Buford, Georgia) had two touchdown runs in the Wolves' 38-10 win against Lanier. Buford, which also has NU corner recruit Malik Williams, improved to 6-1 with the win.
Husker tight end recruit James Carnie (Norris) caught touchdown passes of 23 and 33 yards in the Titans' 28-21 loss to Aurora in the Class B state quarterfinals.
NU athlete recruit Kamonte Grimes (Naples, Florida) hauled in two touchdowns in helping Palmetto Ridge rally for a 28-24 win against Bishop Verot to finish the regular season at 7-0.
Husker tight end recruit A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep) had four catches for 39 yards in the Junior Jays' 34-20 loss to Millard South in the Class A quarterfinals.
