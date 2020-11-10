Recruit Watch: Malcom continues his tear in Iowa; Payton continues to find end zone

Seth Malcom will play linebacker when he arrives at Nebraska next year. But the Tabor, Iowa, native continues to dominate at running back for his high school team.

Malcom carried the ball 41 times for 302 yards and two touchdowns in leading Fremont-Mills to a 30-28 win against CAM in the Iowa eight-man quarterfinals.

He also caught a 33-yard touchdown to get Fremont-Mills on the board.

Malcom has rushed for 641 yards on 70 totes in the Knights' past two playoff games.

Others of note

Husker linebacker recruit Patrick Payton (Miami) had his hand in another victory for Northwestern, scoring a defensive touchdown for the second time in three games. He batted a ball into the air, picked it off and went 15 yards the other way for a touchdown in the Bulls' 17-7 win against Palmetto.

Nebraska offensive line recruit Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) had four tackles, including 2½ for losses, in the Storm's 28-7 win against Lincoln Southeast in the Class A state quarterfinals. Prochazka also helped pave the way for 273 rushing yards.