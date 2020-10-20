Recruit watch: Fidone keeps reeling in touchdown catches at Lewis Central

Most of Nebraska's football recruits are helping their high school teams during the stretch runs of their respective seasons.

Here's a look at how some of them are faring on the gridiron:

Thomas Fidone continues to put up some big numbers for Lewis Central (Iowa). The Husker tight end recruit caught four passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Lewis Central's 63-12 win against Creston. Fidone hauled in TD catches of 27 and 67 yards for the Titans.

* Husker linebacker recruit Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) racked up 10 tackles, including 1½ sacks, in Washington's 28-20 loss to Lincoln.

* Nebraska's latest commit, Norris tight end James Carnie, caught four passes for 52 yards in the Titans' 38-7 win at Lincoln Pius X. Carnie's night included a one-handed 19-yard touchdown catch.

* Nebraska quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg completed 14 of 22 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in Kearney Catholic's 48-7 win against Holdrege. Haarberg also showed off his wheels, rushing for 87 yards on just three carries.