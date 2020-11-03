 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recruit Watch: Bretz impacts playoff game on both sides of ball; LB recruit Malcom runs wild
View Comments
topical

Recruit Watch: Bretz impacts playoff game on both sides of ball; LB recruit Malcom runs wild

{{featured_button_text}}

Koby Bretz saw the end zone three times Friday night during Omaha Westside's 45-3 state playoff victory against Grand Island.

Only one of his touchdowns, however, counted.

The Nebraska defensive back recruit caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also added an interception on defense.

Bretz had a touchdown catch called back because of a holding penalty, and another that was ruled incomplete, though it appeared he came down with the TD in the back of the end zone.

Some other notable performances:

* Nebraska linebacker recruit Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) rushed for 332 yards and five touchdowns, and had a punt return for a touchdown in Fremont-Mills' 58-42 win against Martensdale-St. Mary's.

* Husker offensive tackle recruit Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) helped pave the way for 390 rushing yards in the Storm's 44-0 win against Fremont. Prochazka and the Storm will make their way to Lincoln for a quarterfinal matchup against Lincoln Southeast on Friday at Seacrest Field.

* Husker tight end recruit Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) caught eight passes for 94 yards in a Class 3A third-round playoff win against Ballard. His night included a 7-yard score in the second quarter.

* NU quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic) completed 10-of-12 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Stars' 41-0 playoff win against Chadron. Haarberg also rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.

* Husker tight end recruit AJ Rollins (Creighton Prep) had a touchdown catch in the Junior Jays' 28-17 win against Millard North in the second round of the Class A state playoffs.

* Nebraska tight end recruit James Carnie (Norris) hauled in four catches for 57 yards as the Titans rallied for a 35-27 win against Beatrice in the Class B state playoffs. Carnie caught a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

* NU wide receiver recruit Latrell Neville (Missouri City, Texas) made each of two catches count during Hightower's 64-41 win against Angleton. His first haul went for a 10-yard TD. His second was a 29-yard score.

Huskers pick up walk-on commitment from Weeping Water lineman
Huskers land verbal pledge from coveted DE Jailen Weaver, a 'freak athlete in a big body'
Huskers add walk-on commitment from Creighton Prep DB AJ Collins

Watch now: Frost, Huskers react to losing a game to COVID-19

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News