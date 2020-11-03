Recruit Watch: Bretz impacts playoff game on both sides of ball; LB recruit Malcom runs wild

Koby Bretz saw the end zone three times Friday night during Omaha Westside's 45-3 state playoff victory against Grand Island.
Only one of his touchdowns, however, counted.
The Nebraska defensive back recruit caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also added an interception on defense.
Bretz had a touchdown catch called back because of a holding penalty, and another that was ruled incomplete, though it appeared he came down with the TD in the back of the end zone.
Some other notable performances:
* Nebraska linebacker recruit Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) rushed for 332 yards and five touchdowns, and had a punt return for a touchdown in Fremont-Mills' 58-42 win against Martensdale-St. Mary's.
* Husker offensive tackle recruit Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) helped pave the way for 390 rushing yards in the Storm's 44-0 win against Fremont. Prochazka and the Storm will make their way to Lincoln for a quarterfinal matchup against Lincoln Southeast on Friday at Seacrest Field.
* Husker tight end recruit Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) caught eight passes for 94 yards in a Class 3A third-round playoff win against Ballard. His night included a 7-yard score in the second quarter.
* NU quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic) completed 10-of-12 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the Stars' 41-0 playoff win against Chadron. Haarberg also rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.
* Husker tight end recruit AJ Rollins (Creighton Prep) had a touchdown catch in the Junior Jays' 28-17 win against Millard North in the second round of the Class A state playoffs.
* Nebraska tight end recruit James Carnie (Norris) hauled in four catches for 57 yards as the Titans rallied for a 35-27 win against Beatrice in the Class B state playoffs. Carnie caught a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
* NU wide receiver recruit Latrell Neville (Missouri City, Texas) made each of two catches count during Hightower's 64-41 win against Angleton. His first haul went for a 10-yard TD. His second was a 29-yard score.
Watch now: Frost, Huskers react to losing a game to COVID-19
Watch now: Frost addresses fallout from canceled game; looks ahead to Cats
Watch now: Martinez talks about Huskers adjusting on the fly
Watch now: Robinson says NU preparing 'like any other weekend'
Watch now: Bootle talks about tight games against Northwestern
Watch now: 'It's just a crazy year,' Matt Farniok says
Watch now: Daniels talks about team adjusting after canceled game
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!