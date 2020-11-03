Recruit Watch: Bretz impacts playoff game on both sides of ball; LB recruit Malcom runs wild

Koby Bretz saw the end zone three times Friday night during Omaha Westside's 45-3 state playoff victory against Grand Island.

Only one of his touchdowns, however, counted.

The Nebraska defensive back recruit caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also added an interception on defense.

Bretz had a touchdown catch called back because of a holding penalty, and another that was ruled incomplete, though it appeared he came down with the TD in the back of the end zone.

Some other notable performances:

* Nebraska linebacker recruit Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) rushed for 332 yards and five touchdowns, and had a punt return for a touchdown in Fremont-Mills' 58-42 win against Martensdale-St. Mary's.

* Husker offensive tackle recruit Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) helped pave the way for 390 rushing yards in the Storm's 44-0 win against Fremont. Prochazka and the Storm will make their way to Lincoln for a quarterfinal matchup against Lincoln Southeast on Friday at Seacrest Field.