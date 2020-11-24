Recruit Watch: Bretz helps lead Westside to state title; Ervin has big role in regional title

Omaha Westside senior Koby Bretz is in the middle of a special stretch of his football career.

The Husker defensive back recruit will have an opportunity to sign a letter of intent to play for Nebraska before Christmas. On Friday, he celebrated a state championship with his Warrior teammates.

Bretz returned a kickoff 65 yards and moments later caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining in the first half to give Omaha Westside a 21-14 lead against Elkhorn South during the Class A state championship game at Phelps Field.

That late first-half score sparked the Warriors, who won 37-21. Bretz finished with three catches for 78 yards.

On the other side was Husker offensive tackle recruit Teddy Prochazka, the Elkhorn South standout two-way lineman.

Others of note: