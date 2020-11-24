Recruit Watch: Bretz helps lead Westside to state title; Ervin has big role in regional title

Omaha Westside senior Koby Bretz is in the middle of a special stretch of his football career.
The Husker defensive back recruit will have an opportunity to sign a letter of intent to play for Nebraska before Christmas. On Friday, he celebrated a state championship with his Warrior teammates.
Bretz returned a kickoff 65 yards and moments later caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining in the first half to give Omaha Westside a 21-14 lead against Elkhorn South during the Class A state championship game at Phelps Field.
That late first-half score sparked the Warriors, who won 37-21. Bretz finished with three catches for 78 yards.
On the other side was Husker offensive tackle recruit Teddy Prochazka, the Elkhorn South standout two-way lineman.
Others of note:
Husker running back recruit Gabe Ervin (Buford, Georgia) helped lead the Wolves to a regional championship with a 35-0 win against Dacula. Ervin ran nine times for 94 yards, caught two passes for 48 yards and finished with three touchdowns, including a 79-yard score early in the third quarter. Buford cornerback Malik Williams also is a Husker recruit.
Nebraska linebacker recruit Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) and his Fremont-Mills teammates fell short of an Iowa eight-man championship, losing 48-0 to Remsen St. Mary's in Thursday's final. Malcom rushed 18 times for 57 yards and was keyed on throughout the entire contest.
NU linebacker recruit Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, New Jersey) helped his team improve to 6-2 with a 35-14 win against Passaic County Tech.
Future Husker walk-on Aiden Young (Elkhorn) celebrated a state championship, too. Young rushed for 104 yards and two scores, including a 46-yarder, in the Antlers' 42-19 win against Aurora in the Class B state championship.
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Westside, 11.20
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!