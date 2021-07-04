Recapping a wild June in recruiting: Seven NU commits for three classes, new offers, some losses and more

The four-week June recruiting blitz is in the rearview mirror and football coaches around the country are settling in for a couple of weeks of vacation before the ramp-up to preseason camp begins.

Nebraska, like most schools, had an extremely busy month after a year-plus NCAA dead period ended. The Huskers added seven total players to three different recruiting classes, extended offers, got looks at prospects who might earn offers down the road and set the foundation for the rest of the 2022 cycle and beyond.

Let’s run the tape back and try to use what we learned to set up the rest of the year.

Who did Nebraska get?

Seven players in total: One each for 2021 and 2023, and five for the 2022 class.

For the upcoming season, the Huskers added Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson. He’s already on campus and working out with the team and will jump headlong into the competition for playing time in a deep, talented, veteran Nebraska secondary. He’s expected to play mostly corner, but secondary coach Travis Fisher cross-trains everybody.