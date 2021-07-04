Recapping a wild June in recruiting: Seven NU commits for three classes, new offers, some losses and more

Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft
The four-week June recruiting blitz is in the rearview mirror and football coaches around the country are settling in for a couple of weeks of vacation before the ramp-up to preseason camp begins.
Nebraska, like most schools, had an extremely busy month after a year-plus NCAA dead period ended. The Huskers added seven total players to three different recruiting classes, extended offers, got looks at prospects who might earn offers down the road and set the foundation for the rest of the 2022 cycle and beyond.
Let’s run the tape back and try to use what we learned to set up the rest of the year.
Who did Nebraska get?
Seven players in total: One each for 2021 and 2023, and five for the 2022 class.
For the upcoming season, the Huskers added Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson. He’s already on campus and working out with the team and will jump headlong into the competition for playing time in a deep, talented, veteran Nebraska secondary. He’s expected to play mostly corner, but secondary coach Travis Fisher cross-trains everybody.
For the 2023 class, NU added Lincoln Southeast lineman Gunnar Gottula to a two-man class that also includes Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer. The Nebraska staff also got its first in-person look at Brahmer and came away feeling like they’ve got a special player on their hands for the future.
The brunt of the work came in the current recruiting cycle. Nebraska added five players to its 2022 class. In chronological order:
* Tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota).
* Quarterback Richard Torres (San Antonio).
* Running back Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada).
* Wide receiver Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado).
* Outside linebacker Jake Appleget (Lincoln).
That quintet joins the first two pledges in the class — inside linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) and wide receiver Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida) — as an early foundation for what is currently expected to be a much smaller class.
Who did Nebraska not get?
Among the 20 class of 2022 players that officially visited Nebraska in June, three have verbally pledged elsewhere: defensive lineman Nico Davillier (Maumelle, Arkansas) committed to Arkansas, offensive lineman Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) to Notre Dame and wide receiver Landon Samson (Southlake, Texas) to South Carolina.
Who has decision dates coming up?
Defensive back James Monds III (Fort Pierce, Florida) and running back Justin Williams (Dallas, Georgia) are set to announce their college decisions Sunday and Monday, respectively.
Offensive lineman Jake Maikkula (Littleton, Colorado) told the Journal Star he wanted to make his decision early in July, as well.
Really, there’s a chance that any of the other players Nebraska has hosted — in particular, perhaps, defensive lineman Jalen Marshall (Overland Park, Kansas) or offensive lineman Valen Erickson (Chicago) — could decide to make a decision this month.
So, where’s this class at, anyway?
Here’s the rundown by position currently: one quarterback, one running back, two receivers, one tight end, two linebackers.
That leaves offensive line, defensive line and defensive back as the areas Nebraska has not yet addressed in the class.
At least a couple of dominoes will fall at those spots in the coming days with Monds, Maikkula and potentially Marshall, Erickson and others making decisions.
Defensive back appears to be wide open, in particular. Nebraska hosted several in June, a list that also includes Markeith Williams (Orlando), Nathan Vail (Kennesaw, Georgia) and Avery Powell (Jersey City, New Jersey). NU also offered scholarships to Jalil Martin (Chicago) and Quantaves Gaskins (Atlanta) after strong camp performances.
The wild card at multiple positions is four-star athlete Jaden Mangham (Franklin, Michigan), who visited the final weekend of June. He could be a defensive back or a receiver in the class and said he’s high on Nebraska, among a few other finalists.
How about the future?
Nebraska got a good, long look at several players that could be part of the further-out future, too.
The top of that list, of course, is 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola (Burleson, Texas). The son of former Husker great and longtime Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, Dylan burst onto the national scene by piling up offers before ever starting a game on varsity in Texas. He wowed the coaching staff and earned an offer at a Friday Night Lights camp on June 18, and Nebraska will be vying for his services against several of the best programs in the country.
They also hosted in-state players like 2024 receiver Daevonn Hall and 2024 quarterback Daniel Kaelin, both of Bellevue West; and 2023 pass-rushers Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South), Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln) and Tausili Akana (Kahuku, Hawaii), who is the top-ranked outside linebacker in the country for his class according to 247Sports.
What comes next?
Nebraska had hundreds of players through campus over the month and certainly has much to sort out, not only for the current class but for future classes as well.
For 2022, the biggest question is whether the next class of college seniors will count against the 85-man roster cap. If, for example, players like Adrian Martinez, Austin Allen and Damion Daniels count against the roster if they decide to return for a sixth season in 2022, the class is going to remain small on the high school side. If the NCAA treats that class the same way it’s treating current "super seniors" like Ben Stille, Deontai Williams and company, then there will be more spots available.
In the meantime, Nebraska still has one more scholarship to use in the 2021 class if finds a player that the staff believes can be a difference-maker this fall and in the future.
Got all that? Camp starts in four weeks. Summer’s going to be over soon for Nebraska.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.