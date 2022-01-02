Rave Raiola reviews were 'huge' for transfer OL Hunter Anthony, plus two other observations

Nebraska landed a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer offensive lineman Hunter Anthony on Sunday morning. Here are three observations on the addition.

1. Anthony visited campus on Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s first day in town, but the offensive line coach made an impression anyway.

In fact, before the two actually met, Anthony already had received favorable reviews from several others, including former Oklahoma State All-American and current Chicago Bears rookie tackle Teven Jenkins.

Raiola was Jenkins’ assistant offensive line coach in Chicago until he left last month to take the Husker job.

“We also have a strength coach, Anthony Hibbert, he’s up there, and then another O-lineman, Arlington Hambright,” Anthony told the Journal Star on Sunday. “(Hambright) was here my freshman year and he was a big influence for me, then he went to Colorado for his fifth year. He’s up there, too, and all of them had nothing but good things to say.