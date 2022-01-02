 Skip to main content
Rave Raiola reviews were 'huge' for transfer OL Hunter Anthony, plus two other observations
NU Football Press Conference, 12.15

Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola listens to a reporter's question on Dec. 15 at a news conference at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska landed a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer offensive lineman Hunter Anthony on Sunday morning. Here are three observations on the addition.

1. Anthony visited campus on Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola’s first day in town, but the offensive line coach made an impression anyway.

In fact, before the two actually met, Anthony already had received favorable reviews from several others, including former Oklahoma State All-American and current Chicago Bears rookie tackle Teven Jenkins.

Raiola was Jenkins’ assistant offensive line coach in Chicago until he left last month to take the Husker job.

“We also have a strength coach, Anthony Hibbert, he’s up there, and then another O-lineman, Arlington Hambright,” Anthony told the Journal Star on Sunday. “(Hambright) was here my freshman year and he was a big influence for me, then he went to Colorado for his fifth year. He’s up there, too, and all of them had nothing but good things to say.

"I respect Teven so much. I played with him for almost three years and he’s awesome. He told me, ‘Man, I would have loved to have played for (Raiola) in college.’ Hearing that and hearing Coach Hilbert say he’s going to shoot you straight. You’re going to work your butt off, but he’s going to be honest and he’s a good guy. From people I really respect, that really meant so much to me.”

Then Anthony and Raiola actually met on the weekend of Dec. 10.

“He’s down to earth and his background of where he coached, plus his brother (former Husker great Dominic Raiola), that’s unbeatable,” Anthony said. “Just having that plus the people I talked to, it was huge.”

2. Anthony’s jumping right into a wide-open offensive line room, which is in transition under Raiola.

The Huskers have two spots to fill — right guard Matt Sichterman has graduated and center Cam Jurgens is off to the NFL — and more question marks than just that.

If freshman Teddy Prochazka gets fully recovered from an October knee injury in time to be physically ready to play, he would be considered the favorite at left tackle after a promising debut. Either of Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart, NU's other two main starting tackles in 2021, could be a candidate for the right tackle job along with Anthony, or either could shift to guard. Corcoran, perhaps, could even be a candidate to play center.

Driving for 6: The likely move for Nebraska's defensive line coaching vacancy

Sophomore Nouredin Nouili impressed overall after moving into the starting left guard job midway through the season and could either hold his job there or move to center, where he took snaps before games along with Jurgens and senior Trent Hixson.

Then there are several other options to sort through, from Northern Colorado graduate transfer Kevin Williams to redshirt freshman Henry Lutovksy and sophomore Brant Banks and more.

3. The Huskers now have six scholarship transfers in the mix for 2022 and are likely to take at least a few more.

The list so far: Anthony and Williams on the offensive line, defensive back Tommi Hill (Arizona State), wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), punter Brian Buschini (Montana) and kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman).

The biggest outstanding item on the to-do list, of course, remains quarterback, where Nebraska is trying to land at least one and potentially two players, with an emphasis on finding an experienced veteran to add to a young room.

Beyond that, almost no position is off limits. NU could take another wide receiver or offensive skill player if it finds a potential difference-maker, could add yet another offensive lineman if the right player is available, or could attempt to add to a defensive front group that will have to replace Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and perhaps Deontre Thomas.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

