Nebraska is set to host at least two current Florida State verbal commitments over its final two regular season recruiting weekends.
Offensive lineman Zane Herring (Madison, Florida) is slated to use an official visit next weekend when Wisconsin comes to town, he confirmed Friday morning to the Journal Star, and pass-rusher Josh Griffis (Bradenton, Florida) is set to visit Nov. 29 when the Huskers host Iowa.
Herring is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds and is a consensus three-star prospect from Madison County High school. He just received an offer from NU on Thursday after secondary coach Travis Fisher stopped by the school and he told the Journal Star he’s also been in communication with head coach Scott Frost and director of player personnel Sean Dillon.
Griffis is also a consensus three-star player who plays at IMG Academy.
Many of the Seminoles 2020 recruits are at least looking around and several have backed off their pledges altogether since FSU head coach Willie Taggart was fired last weekend.
For the Huskers, they are some of the latest turns in what’s become a very busy recruiting stretch. NU currently has 13 verbal commitments and its class size – high schoolers, junior college transfers and any transfer portal additions – could ultimately double, but the early signing date is closing in fast.
“People see where this is going,” Frost said Wednesday. “We’re not going to lose sight of that. This group has done an unbelievable job getting the program turned and it’s certainly not happening as fast as I want it to, but we’re going to get it done. That’s why I’m here. Knew this thing wasn’t in great shape when we took over and we knew we had a lot of things to fix. We’re in the process of doing that.”
“I think there’s a tremendous opportunity for recruits to come in and try to make an impact early. That vision and opportunity is going to help us on the recruiting trail a lot.”
Nebraska has also sent out several junior college offers in the past week or so to a group of players that overall skews toward pass-rushers and defensive line help along with an ongoing search for big-bodied wide receivers and perhaps a ready-made defensive back if the Huskers can land one.
Some of the Huskers’ recent juco offers include:
You have free articles remaining.
*OLB/DL Junior Aho (6-3, 250), New Mexico Military Institute
*OLB DeVere Levelston (6-4, 255), Tyler (Texas) J.C., a qualifier who should have four years to play three
*OLB Jamoi Hodge (6-2, 225), Independence (Kansas) C.C., a qualifier who should have four years to play three
*DL Julius Coats (6-6, 270), East Mississippi C.C., a current Colorado commit
*DL Dre Butler (6-5, 280), Independence (Kansas) C.C.
*ILB Tyus Wheat (6-2, 235), Co-Linn (Louisiana) C.C., a current Mississippi State commit
*WR Xavier Hutchinson (6-3, 190), Blinn (Texas) College, a current Iowa State commit.
*DB Jakorian Bennett (6-0, 190) Hutchinson (Kansas) C.C.
Nebraska’s had several other juco offers out for a longer period of time, including coveted 6-4 wide receiver prospect Omar Manning out of Kilgore (Texas) Junior College, who took an official visit in the summer and remains uncommitted but at or near the top of NU’s priority list, and sought-after cornerback Brian George out of Highland (Kansas) C.C.
The early list of expected official visitors for Nov. 16 against Wisconsin includes four-star wide receiver Lavon Bunkley-Shelton (Gardena, California) and his cousin, four-star defensive back Darion Green Warren (Harbor City, California), four-star defensive lineman DeShawn Lynch (Folsom, California) and Herring. With a week still remaining, there’s obviously plenty of time remaining for movement.