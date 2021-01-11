Opportunity led transfer WR Samori Toure to pick the Huskers: 'This really couldn't have gone any better'

When Samori Toure first decided to leave Montana and try to land at a Football Bowl Subdivision program back in November, he put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal and was almost immediately overwhelmed by the response.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver was coming off a junior season in 2019 during which he put up dominating numbers in one of the FCS’ best conferences in 2019, catching 87 passes for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Within an hour, he had heard from Florida State, Miami, home-state Oregon and many more.

“I was really happy to see that other people recognize that I can play at that level,” Toure told the Journal Star on Monday. “I was really grateful to have all those schools reach out to me.”

Eventually, after surges and lulls in contact from schools around the county, Toure on Monday announced that he’s going to play his final college season at Nebraska.

“Honestly, it’s the opportunity that’s there for me,” Toure said. “Going into this process, I just knew I needed to go somewhere that’s a good fit, mutual fit and that needs me. Here at Nebraska, the opportunity is there. They have some good receivers, but receiver is a position where they needed a guy who could make an immediate impact, so that was a big thing.