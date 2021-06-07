One day after official visit wraps up, Huskers land commitment from TE Chase Androff

The June recruiting rush is officially on in Lincoln.
One day after most of Nebraska's first round of official visitors left campus and headed home, the Huskers picked up a verbal commitment from three-star tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota).
Androff had visits set the next two weekends, he told the Journal Star on Sunday evening, but he saw everything he needed to see at Nebraska and decided to pull the trigger.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end raved about what he saw while he was on his official visit. Not only that, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton and company believe in his ability as a pass-catcher even though at Lakeville South he is predominantly a blocking tight end.
"They said they're really excited for me because they think I bring a valuable asset because I know how to block and a lot of (high school) tight ends don't," Androff said. "But they also have seen my speed and athleticism and they know I have the ability to catch the ball, I just haven't been able to show it."
Androff is the third player overall in the Huskers’ 2022 class, joining wide receiver Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida) and linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Columbus). Hausmann was on campus on Friday and spent some time with Androff and his player host, right tackle Bryce Benhart, during the school’s Friday Night Lights camp.
Androff is the first player to commit in the month of June, which of course is essentially a month-long recruiting bonanza with the end of the NCAA’s year-plus dead period. And while some players may decide to fit in as many visits as possible, try to solicit new scholarship offers and take their recruitments into the summer or even through their senior seasons of football considering the amount of in-person evaluation time that’s been lost, others may decide to commit quickly.
That’s where Androff landed. Originally, he was slated to visit TCU this weekend and Michigan State the weekend after that.
However, NU got the job done after a weekend that impressed Androff and his parents. They'd seen campus before -- Androff's sister spent a year at Nebraska as a student -- but the rest of the Huskers' pitch, he said, was convincing.
"We had high expectations and they even exceeded them," Androff said.
This story will be updated
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.