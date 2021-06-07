One day after official visit wraps up, Huskers land commitment from TE Chase Androff

The June recruiting rush is officially on in Lincoln.

One day after most of Nebraska's first round of official visitors left campus and headed home, the Huskers picked up a verbal commitment from three-star tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota).

Androff had visits set the next two weekends, he told the Journal Star on Sunday evening, but he saw everything he needed to see at Nebraska and decided to pull the trigger.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end raved about what he saw while he was on his official visit. Not only that, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton and company believe in his ability as a pass-catcher even though at Lakeville South he is predominantly a blocking tight end.

"They said they're really excited for me because they think I bring a valuable asset because I know how to block and a lot of (high school) tight ends don't," Androff said. "But they also have seen my speed and athleticism and they know I have the ability to catch the ball, I just haven't been able to show it."