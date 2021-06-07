 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One day after official visit wraps up, Huskers land commitment from TE Chase Androff
0 Comments
HUSKER RECRUITING

One day after official visit wraps up, Huskers land commitment from TE Chase Androff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett give a quick run through what is going to be a busy weekend for the Huskers, both on the recruiting front in Lincoln and in the NCAA baseball tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The June recruiting rush is officially on in Lincoln. 

One day after most of Nebraska's first round of official visitors left campus and headed home, the Huskers picked up a verbal commitment from three-star tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota). 

Androff had visits set the next two weekends, he told the Journal Star on Sunday evening, but he saw everything he needed to see at Nebraska and decided to pull the trigger. 

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end raved about what he saw while he was on his official visit. Not only that, but tight ends coach Sean Beckton and company believe in his ability as a pass-catcher even though at Lakeville South he is predominantly a blocking tight end. 

"They said they're really excited for me because they think I bring a valuable asset because I know how to block and a lot of (high school) tight ends don't," Androff said. "But they also have seen my speed and athleticism and they know I have the ability to catch the ball, I just haven't been able to show it." 

Androff is the third player overall in the Huskers’ 2022 class, joining wide receiver Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida) and linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Columbus). Hausmann was on campus on Friday and spent some time with Androff and his player host, right tackle Bryce Benhart, during the school’s Friday Night Lights camp.

Androff is the first player to commit in the month of June, which of course is essentially a month-long recruiting bonanza with the end of the NCAA’s year-plus dead period. And while some players may decide to fit in as many visits as possible, try to solicit new scholarship offers and take their recruitments into the summer or even through their senior seasons of football considering the amount of in-person evaluation time that’s been lost, others may decide to commit quickly.

That’s where Androff landed. Originally, he was slated to visit TCU this weekend and Michigan State the weekend after that. 

However, NU got the job done after a weekend that impressed Androff and his parents. They'd seen campus before -- Androff's sister spent a year at Nebraska as a student -- but the rest of the Huskers' pitch, he said, was convincing. 

"We had high expectations and they even exceeded them," Androff said. 

This story will be updated

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News