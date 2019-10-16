Grant Tagge has always wanted to play football for Nebraska and, earlier this month, he earned the chance.
Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that the Omaha Westside standout chose a walk-on offer to play for the Cornhuskers over several other football options, including Northern Illinois and South Dakota State.
Tagge announce his verbal commitment via Twitter on Wednesday morning, becoming the eighth known walk-on commit in NU's 2020 class and the sixth to join the fold in a little more than two weeks.
Homegrown 🌽☠️ #AllN pic.twitter.com/IFAN1RNzbN— Grant Tagge (@GTagge27) October 16, 2019
"Growing up a Nebraska fan and understanding the history of the program and its walk-ons, it's been a dream of mine to be a Husker since I was a kid and I can't thank Coach (Kenny) Wilhite, Coach (Barrett) Ruud and Coach (Scott) Frost enough for the opportunity," Tagge wrote.
Tagge was first offered a walk-on spot on Oct. 11. In addition to a pair of Division I offers, Tagge drew Division II interest
Tagge, listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds on his Hudl profile, has played both ways for Westside but appears to be playing mostly safety this fall, making for a talented secondary along with four-star 2021 defensive back prospect Avante Dickerson.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE/OLB
|Aurora
|Baylor Brannen
|DL
|Omaha (Millard West
|Ashton Hausmann
|RB/S
|Norris
|Keegan Menning
|OL/DL
|Fremont
|Mason Nieman
|ATH
|Waverly
|Eli Simonson
|OL/DL
|Fremont (Archbishop Bergan)
|Grant Tagge
|ATH
|Omaha (Westside)
|Xavier Trevino
|OL
|Lincoln (Southeast)