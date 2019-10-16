{{featured_button_text}}
Friday Night Lights, 6.14

Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge (31) catches a pass during a drill Friday during the annual Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Grant Tagge has always wanted to play football for Nebraska and, earlier this month, he earned the chance. 

Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that the Omaha Westside standout chose a walk-on offer to play for the Cornhuskers over several other football options, including Northern Illinois and South Dakota State. 

Tagge announce his verbal commitment via Twitter on Wednesday morning, becoming the eighth known walk-on commit in NU's 2020 class and the sixth to join the fold in a little more than two weeks. 

"Growing up a Nebraska fan and understanding the history of the program and its walk-ons, it's been a dream of mine to be a Husker since I was a kid and I can't thank Coach (Kenny) Wilhite, Coach (Barrett) Ruud and Coach (Scott) Frost enough for the opportunity," Tagge wrote. 

Tagge was first offered a walk-on spot on Oct. 11. In addition to a pair of Division I offers, Tagge drew Division II interest 

Tagge, listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds on his Hudl profile, has played both ways for Westside but appears to be playing mostly safety this fall, making for a talented secondary along with four-star 2021 defensive back prospect Avante Dickerson. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Nate Boerkircher TE/OLB Aurora
Baylor Brannen DL Omaha (Millard West
Ashton Hausmann RB/S Norris
Keegan Menning OL/DL Fremont
Mason Nieman ATH Waverly
Eli Simonson OL/DL Fremont (Archbishop Bergan)
Grant Tagge ATH Omaha (Westside)
Xavier Trevino OL Lincoln (Southeast)

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments