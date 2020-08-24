Omaha Westside DB Koby Bretz said committing to Huskers 'felt like a dream'

"(Omaha Westside coach Brett) Froendt and those guys deserve a lot of credit. We didn’t really do much except maybe pour some confidence into him."

Froendt has seen Bretz develop on and off the field. A talented diver, Bretz eventually decided that he wanted to dedicate his focus to football. By that time, though, he had dug himself something of a hole academically. In the time since, he’s climbed out of it and turned himself into a promising football prospect, too.

“He’s worked really hard to get to the point where he’s a recruitable and I think early on that was keeping a few schools away that contacted us, because we’ve had a lot of schools contact us about him. A great number, actually,” Froendt said. “… Some decided to move on and some stuck with him and Nebraska stuck with him.”

The athletic ability is not in question.

“If we need the ball in somebody’s hands to make a big play, it’s Koby Bretz,” Froendt said. “There’s no question, you throw the ball in his area and he’s one of the best high-point ball-catchers we’ve had in a long time. His athleticism is ridiculous. We haven’t seen anything like it around our place, the things he can do to contort his body to get in position both offensively and defensively to make plays.