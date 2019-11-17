Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class is off to a big start. Literally.
The Cornhusker class grew again Sunday morning when offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) verbally committed to NU after taking in Saturday's game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium.
Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this process. I am exited to announce that I am committed to the University of Nebraska! 🌽🔴 #gbr pic.twitter.com/LzI9zpw8th— Henry Lutovsky (@Luto_72) November 17, 2019
Lutovsky is listed at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. He joins fellow offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn), who's 6-9 and 285, and defensive lineman RJ Sorensen (6-4, 250) as the early members of the Huskers' 2021 cycle group.
"I've known for a few weeks," Lutovsky told the Journal Star about feeling that Nebraska was the right fit. "I love the staff and players and I knew it would be a great fit. ... I really like (offensive line coach Greg Austin). If I didn't love the coaches, I wouldn't have committed."
You have free articles remaining.
Lutovsky has been a regular on unofficial visits to NU games over the past year or so and on Saturday before kickoff he spent time with Prochazka, 2020 tackle commit Turner Corcoran, fellow Iowa native and NU outside linebacker commit Blaise Gunnerson and others out around midfield.
Lutovsky had recently picked up an offer from Georgia and also had offerers from in-state Iowa State and Missouri.
Lutovsky said he didn't know whether he would begin his college career at tackle or guard, but said, "wherever the coaches see fit." Of course, he's still got his entire senior year to develop, too.
He is part of what is a promising-looking foundation for the future of Nebraska's offensive front line. Austin has six true freshmen on the roster currently from the 2019 class, four-star tackle Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas) and three-star tackle Alex Conn (Derby, Kansas) committed for 2020 and already Prochazka and Lutovksy on board now for 2021.
"I think we're going to be great again," Lutovsky said. "I've really connected with Turner and Teddy."