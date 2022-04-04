NU looking to add two recruiting staff positions under new lead-man Vince Guinta

Nebraska's recruiting department is in the process of adding a pair of key positions under new senior director of player personnel and recruiting Vince Guinta.

NU has openings listed for a director of recruiting operations and a director of on-campus recruiting.

Guinta arrived on campus to lead NU's recruiting department in February after a two-year stint at Baylor and worked at Nebraska previously under Bill Callahan in the mid-2000s.

He met with a group of reporters Monday and the next round of hires is part of a process of growing the department, but "we want to build responsibly and add pieces and put the pieces together so that they mold together well. We don't want to just bring a bunch of people in here."

"The two jobs that are open could have a real positive impact on what we do," he added.

The Huskers have had people with similar titles on the staff under coach Scott Frost in the past, but have not had a director of on-campus recruiting since Jessica Stinger departed in February 2020. Not long after, of course, on-campus recruiting shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former director of football and recruiting administration Trent Mossbrucker left the program last month for a position at Purdue.

Asked how he envisioned those positions working, Guinta laid out each.

"I always say it like this, your title reflects what your strain is from day to day. Whomever that (director of on-campus recruiting) is, they're going to strain to make the experience here at Nebraska as elite as it can be, whether that be through the experiences they have on a visit, whether that be leading up to a visit, that is their strain.

"Having someone here for six hours, that could take 30-40 hours to plan. So with all the events and the amount of traffic that we get here in this program, that will keep that person busy year-round. The more time someone can strain in that direction, I think the higher the results will be."

And for the director of recruiting, "Very similar. Their job is to oversee the process and try to do things that can further, whether that's working with our social media and marketing departments — we have world-class social media and marketing departments — liaising with them to get a consistent message and story out. Whether that be the process of what we do on visits or the places that we go, the things we do; the mechanics of recruiting and the recruiting process. That's what that person is going to strain to do."

Much more in the coming days from Guinta about NU's recruiting operation, how a big visit weekend like the one on tap for the Huskers for the Red-White Spring Game comes together, the number of offers the Huskers put out — expect it to drop some going forward — the importance of Omaha, Kansas City and St. Louis to NU's efforts and the impact that the portal and NIL have had on the recruiting landscape.

