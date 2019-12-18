NU lands another four-star prospect from Florida as DB Francois picks Huskers

Nebraska just keeps adding Florida players to its Class of 2020 haul, though this one came with emotional suspense.

Defensive back Jaiden Francois, a four-star prospect from Homestead, Florida, picked the Huskers over in-state Miami on Wednesday morning during a National Signing Day ceremony at his Homestead High.

In a live stream posted by CaneSport.com, Francois, sitting at a signing day table, was visibly emotional after taking a phone call. He got up and left the Homestead gym for at least 30 minutes before re-entering. Francois sat at the table but got up and left again before returning a second time. Francois, who was slated to make his announcement shortly after 8 a.m., chose the Huskers at 9:15 a.m., unveiling a Nebraska shirt under his black dress shirt.

Francois is a coveted prospect and has been publicly connected to NU ever since he took an official visit to Lincoln in mid-November along with several other high-profile players from the state.

One of them, wide receiver Marcus Fleming (Miami Northwestern) is also set to announce his college decision on Wednesday and is considering the Huskers.

