NSD No. 2 primer: Huskers could still add multiple pieces to offensive skill collection on signing day

National Signing Day No. 2 has arrived and, though it will not be nearly as busy as the December date for Nebraska, there are a couple of key developments that involve the Huskers.

The February signing date has largely taken a backseat since the December period first became part of the equation in 2017. Now, with the explosion in college football transfers, much of Nebraska’s recruiting work for the 2022 class was completed by mid-January for a class that already includes 26 new scholarship players — 13 high school, 10 Division I transfers and three junior college transfers.

But not all of it.

The Huskers could potentially add two more players on Wednesday, one who’s been on the radar for weeks and a possible surprise addition.

The former is four-star running back Ajay Allen. The Monroe, Louisiana, native took an official visit to Nebraska in January and then had head coach Scott Frost, running backs coach Bryan Applewhite and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph in for a home visit shortly after that.

The Neville High standout has a strong relationship with Applewhite, who spent two seasons at TCU before being hired by Frost in January. Allen, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, was previously verbally committed to play for the Horned Frogs and Applewhite.

As a senior, Allen rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns for Neville. In the process, he became one of the best running backs in the country to remain available through the early signing period. He is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports and On3 and a three-star by Rivals. On3 considers him the No. 5 back in the country and the No. 108 player overall.

Allen also took an official visit to Mississippi State in December before deciding to extend his recruitment to the later signing date. He is expected to announce his college decision on Wednesday.

Nebraska already has two running backs in the 2022 class in three-star Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis), who announced his commitment on the early signing date, and junior college offensive player of the year Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Academy), who joined the program in January as a mid-year enrollee.

Then there’s the late addition to the scene for the Huskers: Four-star wide receiver Janiran Bonner (Ellenwood, Georgia). The Cedar Grove High standout has been verbally committed to Georgia Tech since April but, like Allen, did not sign in December. The Journal Star confirmed Tuesday that Nebraska got Bonner in quietly for an official visit before the dead period arrived Sunday.

Both Rivals and 247Sports earlier Tuesday reported that Nebraska is in the mix for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver’s signature.

Bonner said via Twitter that he is announcing his decision at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is a four-star by both 247Sports and Rivals and a three-star according to On3.

According to MaxPreps, Bonner caught 50 passes for 816 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games for Cedar Grove this fall.

If the Huskers reel in Bonner, he would be the third high school receiver in the class, joining mid-year enrollee Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando) and summer enrollee Decoldest Crawford (Shreveport, Louisiana). The Huskers have also landed a couple of transfer receivers in juniors Trey Palmer (LSU) and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State).

