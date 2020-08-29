Notes from Nebraska tight end commit Thomas Fidone's season opener

At one point, with Lewis Central on the goal line and threatening to score, St. Albert had three players well outside the tackle box paying attention to Fidone, who was split out by himself to the right.

One of the St. Albert players said to his teammates, "Don't be on the highlight reel," which essentially summed up how the Falcons treated Fidone the final three quarters.

In that way and others, Fidone's impact on the game was clear. He at one point cleared out the entire middle of the field just by running a crossing route, paving a wide path for quarterback Jonah Pomrenke to run for a big gain on a quarterback draw. Fidone also recovered a fumble and tracked down a St. Albert fumble return almost 60 yards down the field. He had been out for a pass and had to turn on the jets down the sideline to prevent a touchdown on the return just before half, and Lewis Central's defense didn't allow points on the ensuing possession, making it a big play in the game.

"I feel like I’m the fastest kid in this class and obviously, I’m going to do my best to make the plays that I can," Fidone said. I just wanted to take the kid down."