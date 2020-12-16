Norris' Carnie ready to move from studying for final exams to learning the NU playbook

James Carnie took a little break from studying for his last final exams of high school to finally nail down his college future with his dream school.

The Norris senior tight end signed his football national letter of intent with Nebraska in a small ceremony at the high school before the sun was up Wednesday morning, completing his sudden climb from a rising high school star as a junior to a Power Five conference college recruit within a span of months.

“It was perfect,” Carnie said about signing his letter with his parents, David and Amy, and his younger brother and sister, Collin and Kate, there to watch.

“It’s too bad the school had to split everyone who was signing into two groups because of COVID, but being able to sign with CJ (Hood, a Nebraska baseball recruit) was awesome,” Carnie added. “It’s just really exciting to finally be part of the Husker family.”

With the signing behind him, Carnie can now focus on his final exams on Thursday and Friday, graduating and getting ready to begin college classes on Jan. 25.

“I’ll be sitting home, trying to find myself something to do,” said Carnie, who had shoulder surgery two weeks ago, meaning physical workouts are probably out of the question for now.