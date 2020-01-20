New OC Lubick will be off and running — and on the road recruiting — for the Huskers soon

It won’t be long before new Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is on the road recruiting for the Huskers.
Lubick is expected to be in Lincoln on Wednesday and then won’t waste any time getting out to at least the surrounding area.
In-state 2021 target Keagan Johnson said he thinks Lubick will visit Bellevue West later this week, which is also home to NU 2020 wide receiver signee Zavier Betts.
Johnson heard quite a bit about Lubick from the man who hired him, head coach Scott Frost, during his unofficial visit to Nebraska on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
“Coach Frost said he’s going to bring another dynamic to the offense, and we went over some clips from when they were at Oregon together and what he sees Nebraska’s offense being like in the future, how they used players at certain positions and all that, so it was good,” Johnson said.
Johnson, like other juniors who made their way to campus this weekend, got to spend some time talking schematics with Frost. When the 6-foot, 180-pounder was first offered in December, he said NU was recruiting him as a true athlete and that he could play either side of the ball.
That hasn’t explicitly changed, but Johnson said in the two times he’s been to campus since then, he and the staff mostly talk offense.
“When I go up there, we watch film over that,” Johnson said. “So I think it would most likely be at receiver or kind of at the position that Wan’Dale (Robinson) plays. We haven’t really talked much about defense, even though the initial offer was as an athlete.”
This is the midst of a busy stretch for Johnson, who said he’s taking unofficial visits to Kansas State and Iowa this weekend and then Iowa State and probably Missouri on the final weekend before the dead period. Then he’ll start the process of setting up official visits, with an eye toward verbally committing before his senior season with the Thunderbirds begins at the end of the summer.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.