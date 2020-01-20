New OC Lubick will be off and running — and on the road recruiting — for the Huskers soon

It won’t be long before new Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is on the road recruiting for the Huskers.

Lubick is expected to be in Lincoln on Wednesday and then won’t waste any time getting out to at least the surrounding area.

In-state 2021 target Keagan Johnson said he thinks Lubick will visit Bellevue West later this week, which is also home to NU 2020 wide receiver signee Zavier Betts.

Johnson heard quite a bit about Lubick from the man who hired him, head coach Scott Frost, during his unofficial visit to Nebraska on Saturday.

“Coach Frost said he’s going to bring another dynamic to the offense, and we went over some clips from when they were at Oregon together and what he sees Nebraska’s offense being like in the future, how they used players at certain positions and all that, so it was good,” Johnson said.

Johnson, like other juniors who made their way to campus this weekend, got to spend some time talking schematics with Frost. When the 6-foot, 180-pounder was first offered in December, he said NU was recruiting him as a true athlete and that he could play either side of the ball.