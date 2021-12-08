 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska recruiting high-profile senior transfer QB
0 Comments
topical top story

Nebraska recruiting high-profile senior transfer QB

  • Updated
  • 0
LSU Football

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan delivers a pass against Mississippi State on  Sept. 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Associated Press file photo

Nebraska's approach to quarterback recruiting in the transfer portal became one step clearer on Wednesday. 

The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rogue to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month, a source confirmed to the Journal Star. 

Brennan has one year of eligibility remaining and had appeared in games each season between 2017 and 2020 for the Tigers before an injury kept him out all of 2021. He can play a sixth collegiate season thanks to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Brennan got the most work at LSU in 2020 when he completed 79-of-131 passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. 

Brennan started three games at the outset of the 2020 season, but then suffered a torn abdominal muscle and missed the rest of that year. He and Max Johnson were set to bet the two main contenders for the Tigers quarterback job this fall, but Brennan broke his left (nonthrowing) arm preparing for a fishing trip in early August just before LSU's preseason camp began and had to have surgery.

Johnson, as it happens, entered the transfer portal as well this week. 

On Wednesday, NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph and analyst Bill Busch -- both of whom have been assistants at LSU during Brennan's career there -- were in Baton Rogue to visit Brennan. Head coach Scott Frost is slated to be in town this afternoon, too. 

Brennan (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) is from Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. As a recruit out of St. Stanislaus High, he was considered one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country. Brennan was ranked the No. 112 player nationally by 247Sports and the No. 212 player overall by Rivals. 

NU is also set to host Akron quarterback transfer Zach Gibson on a visit this weekend. 

The news of Brennan's recruitment, of course, comes on the heels of Nebraska finalizing its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach hire -- Pitt's Mark Whipple -- earlier Wednesday. 

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News