 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska offers 2022 RB, TCU commit Ajay Allen
0 Comments

Nebraska offers 2022 RB, TCU commit Ajay Allen

  • Updated
  • 0
Ajay Allen

Allen

 247Sports

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett fire the podcast up for the first time in 2022 and talk through the latest in Nebraska football recruiting and staff developments. Then a long hoops discussion, featuring the women's basketball team's dominant win over No. 8 Michigan, what to like about Amy Williams' team and where the men's team is at coming off a close loss to Ohio State and into a brutal stretch. 

Nebraska landed a high school running back on National Signing Day last month and does not appear to be done recruiting in the 2022 cycle. 

The Huskers on Wednesday afternoon extended a scholarship offer to 2022 back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana), who verbally committed to TCU back in August but did not sign a national letter of intent during the early signing period. 

He put up huge numbers at Neville High as a senior, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns. 

Allen (5-foot-11 and 190 pounds) is an interesting offer at this juncture for Nebraska for a couple of reasons. One is that the Huskers could also look to the transfer portal for help in the backfield, but with one freshman already in the boat in Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) and five returning scholarship players on the roster, there probably isn't room for NU to take more than one more player unless the staff knows further attrition is coming. 

The other reason, of course, is because Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is in the process of hiring a running backs coach. Among the potential candidates: former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. The Horned Frogs administration, of course, fired legendary head coach Gary Patterson in the middle of the season and has since hired Sonny Dykes. Dykes in turn hired Ra’Shaad Samples as his running backs coach, meaning Applewhite is a free agent coach. 

There is more than that potential connection from Nebraska's end, too, as it pertains to Allen. NU's offered a slew of Louisiana kids since Mickey Joseph joined the staff as the Huskers' wide receivers coach and the Huskers are also poised to elevate former LSU assistant coach Bill Busch to a full-time role, as well. 

Nebraska is hoping to get another Louisiana native, four-star running back Tre'Vonte Citizen (Lake Charles) on a visit this month, too, but he's being courted by a host of SEC schools and it would seem a long shot that the Huskers would actually come away with his signature. 

The Huskers signed 13 high school players during the early signing period and also have commitments from six scholarship transfers. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News