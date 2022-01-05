Nebraska offers 2022 RB, TCU commit Ajay Allen

Nebraska landed a high school running back on National Signing Day last month and does not appear to be done recruiting in the 2022 cycle.
The Huskers on Wednesday afternoon extended a scholarship offer to 2022 back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana), who verbally committed to TCU back in August but did not sign a national letter of intent during the early signing period.
He put up huge numbers at Neville High as a senior, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Allen (5-foot-11 and 190 pounds) is an interesting offer at this juncture for Nebraska for a couple of reasons. One is that the Huskers could also look to the transfer portal for help in the backfield, but with one freshman already in the boat in Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) and five returning scholarship players on the roster, there probably isn't room for NU to take more than one more player unless the staff knows further attrition is coming.
The other reason, of course, is because Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is in the process of hiring a running backs coach. Among the potential candidates: former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. The Horned Frogs administration, of course, fired legendary head coach Gary Patterson in the middle of the season and has since hired Sonny Dykes. Dykes in turn hired Ra’Shaad Samples as his running backs coach, meaning Applewhite is a free agent coach.
TCU RB commit Ajay Allen had a huge game on Friday, rushing for 360 yards and 4 TD. He’s averaging over 200 yards, 3 TD per game and 12.1 ypc so far as a senior pic.twitter.com/bEYPFuplvV— Charles Power (@CharlesPower) September 29, 2021
There is more than that potential connection from Nebraska's end, too, as it pertains to Allen. NU's offered a slew of Louisiana kids since Mickey Joseph joined the staff as the Huskers' wide receivers coach and the Huskers are also poised to elevate former LSU assistant coach Bill Busch to a full-time role, as well.
Nebraska is hoping to get another Louisiana native, four-star running back Tre'Vonte Citizen (Lake Charles) on a visit this month, too, but he's being courted by a host of SEC schools and it would seem a long shot that the Huskers would actually come away with his signature.
The Huskers signed 13 high school players during the early signing period and also have commitments from six scholarship transfers.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.