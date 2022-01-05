Nebraska offers 2022 RB, TCU commit Ajay Allen

Nebraska landed a high school running back on National Signing Day last month and does not appear to be done recruiting in the 2022 cycle.

The Huskers on Wednesday afternoon extended a scholarship offer to 2022 back Ajay Allen (Monroe, Louisiana), who verbally committed to TCU back in August but did not sign a national letter of intent during the early signing period.

He put up huge numbers at Neville High as a senior, rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Allen (5-foot-11 and 190 pounds) is an interesting offer at this juncture for Nebraska for a couple of reasons. One is that the Huskers could also look to the transfer portal for help in the backfield, but with one freshman already in the boat in Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis) and five returning scholarship players on the roster, there probably isn't room for NU to take more than one more player unless the staff knows further attrition is coming.