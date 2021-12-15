Nebraska nabs second Signing Day commitment from RB Emmett Johnson

"He didn't come off the field. I was worried that child protective services was going to come after me because he was on the field nonstop," Gunderson joked. "And he got stronger as the games went on. It's just a testament to him. He's durable. He's tough. As hard as he goes in the games and as hard as he runs on film, that's in practice, too. All that work, that's why he can do it. He goes that hard in practice."

Nebraska recruited Johnson hard in recent weeks despite the fact that the program, at the moment, does not have a full-time running backs coach. Interim assistant coach Ron Brown was one of several NU staffers to make the trip to Minneapolis in recent weeks to visit Johnson at his home.

"He's an even better kid. He comes from a great family. They're all in it for each other and they all attend everything together, so he's got a great foundation with great parents. He just played in an All-Star game and I coached in it, and just the resounding impression and feedback and what impressed everybody the most was just how great of a kid he is. How humble and positive, he's all about his teammates all the time and he's just one of those selfless kids that, he just treats everybody so wonderfully."