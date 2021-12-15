Nebraska nabs second Signing Day commitment from RB Emmett Johnson

Emmett Johnson wasn't exactly an unknown in the recruiting world heading into his senior season of high school football, but he certainly hadn't fully put himself on the Big Ten's radar screen.
Johnson, a running back from Minneapolis, changed that when he piled up more than 2,500 rushing yards for the Academy of Holy Angels and rolled to 42 touchdowns over his final high school football season.
Nebraska started showing interest in recent weeks and got him on an unofficial visit for the season finale against Iowa. Then he returned to Lincoln for an official visit this weekend, earned a scholarship offer on Saturday and verbally committed to the Cornhuskers on Wednesday.
"Nebraska is getting one heck of a kid and one heck of a player," Holy Angels coach Jim Gunderson told the Journal Star.
Johnson, listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds, is a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to the recruiting process, but Nebraska is hoping it found a standout back anyway.
He was named the Minneapolis Metro player of the year by the Star Tribune for his prolific senior campaign and also earned Mr. Football honors from the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.
According to the school's website, Johnson crossed 200 yards rushing in seven games for Holy Angels and scored four or more touchdowns eight times while also logging 85 tackles (10 for loss) as a safety on defense.
"He didn't come off the field. I was worried that child protective services was going to come after me because he was on the field nonstop," Gunderson joked. "And he got stronger as the games went on. It's just a testament to him. He's durable. He's tough. As hard as he goes in the games and as hard as he runs on film, that's in practice, too. All that work, that's why he can do it. He goes that hard in practice."
Nebraska recruited Johnson hard in recent weeks despite the fact that the program, at the moment, does not have a full-time running backs coach. Interim assistant coach Ron Brown was one of several NU staffers to make the trip to Minneapolis in recent weeks to visit Johnson at his home.
"He's an even better kid. He comes from a great family. They're all in it for each other and they all attend everything together, so he's got a great foundation with great parents. He just played in an All-Star game and I coached in it, and just the resounding impression and feedback and what impressed everybody the most was just how great of a kid he is. How humble and positive, he's all about his teammates all the time and he's just one of those selfless kids that, he just treats everybody so wonderfully."
Gunderson said teams had been interested in Johnson for quite a while, but suspected that the lower number of available spots around the country -- NU, for example, is taking perhaps half of the high school players it does in a normal cycle due to the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted last year and the emergence of the transfer portal -- slowed Power Five schools down some.
"I think that's a big part of it," Gunderson said. "And the transfer portal, schools would say, 'We love him and we think he's good, but we just have to hold and see about the transfer portal. We may lose two running backs and then two might be coming from another Big Ten school.' The interest was always there, it was just about pulling the trigger, especially for a running back.
"Then there was which side of the ball he's going to play. A lot of schools contacted me and said, 'He's on our top five at running back, but coach, he's also in our top five at DB.' It's pretty impressive that he does all of that. I can't wait until he only plays one side of the ball. Think about how much juice he's going to have."
Holy Angels operates on a trimester system, so the details of whether Johnson will be able to enroll early and get to Lincoln in January are still being worked through, Gunderson said.
