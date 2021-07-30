Nebraska lands commitment from OL Valen Erickson

Nebraska found an offensive lineman it liked this spring and moved swiftly.

It paid off this summer.

The Huskers on Friday landed a verbal commitment from Valen Erickson, a Chicago offensive lineman who only first started earning widespread attention back in April.

That’s when the high school football season in Illinois finally got played after the state postponed the fall season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Erickson (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) showed well enough for St. Rita High in Chicago for the Huskers to offer in mid-April. Two weeks later, he attended the Red-White Spring Game on his own.

Over the next couple of months, Erickson steadily added scholarship offers. Even as recently as June 7 and 8, he landed offers from Louisville and in-state Illinois, respectively.

By that time, he had already taken his official visit to Lincoln.

Erickson made a return trip to Nebraska for an unofficial visit late this week and was able to see the Huskers' open camp. That was enough for him to make up his mind and decide he was ready to commit.