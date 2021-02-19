Nebraska has offered five in-state players in the 2022 class. Who has a chance to be next?

For Appleget, it’s been the opposite. He said his recruitment was quiet through the fall but has picked up substantially since coaches were allowed to start contacting 2022s directly on Feb. 1.

“It’s really picked up and it’s been fun,” he said. “Most recently I’ve gotten offers from Northern Illinois and (FCS) Illinois State.”

He had the benefit of watching his older brother get recruited a couple of years ago, so he’s been to several college campuses and knows what a “normal” recruitment feels like. This, of course, is anything but, considering coaches haven’t been able to watch players live in nearly a year and there’s no face-to-face interaction between recruits and coaches allowed at all.

Both Appleget and Rickels also play in programs where other players have been recruited in recent years. The same is less true of other 2022 players in Nebraska who could end up with more D-I interest, such as Archbishop Bergan athlete Koa McIntyre or Waverly lineman Trevor Brown, among others.

Rickels’ teammates, Riley-Ducker and Helms, are only the latest in a string of Division I recruits that included Iowa signee Keagan Johnson in the 2021 class and Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts and Northern Illinois running back Jevyon Ducker in 2020.