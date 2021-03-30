Nebraska getting an early June official visit from DB with Husker family history

Nebraska's in the process of setting up official visits for 2022 recruits under the assumption that the NCAA will transition from a dead period to a quiet period at the end of May.

One of the first players to campus will be three-star defensive back James Monds III out of Fort Pierce, Florida. He said via Twitter on Tuesday that he plans to take his official visit to Lincoln on June 4, which is the first weekend after the current dead period is set to expire.

The coveted defensive back is familiar with Nebraska already, in part because his uncle, Wonder Monds, was a defensive back himself in the 1970s before becoming a fourth-round NFL Draft pick.

James Monds, listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, has scholarship offers from around the country, including several Big Ten schools. Monds is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and has offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana, Miami, Mississippi State and many others.

In addition to NU, he's got an official visit set to Indiana on June 13, according to 247Sports.

He won't be the only player on campus that weekend, either. Pass-rusher Popeye Williams (Westfield, Indiana) also said via social media last week that he plans to take his official visit to Nebraska the same weekend.