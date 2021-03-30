Nebraska getting an early June official visit from DB with Husker family history

Nebraska's in the process of setting up official visits for 2022 recruits under the assumption that the NCAA will transition from a dead period to a quiet period at the end of May.
One of the first players to campus will be three-star defensive back James Monds III out of Fort Pierce, Florida. He said via Twitter on Tuesday that he plans to take his official visit to Lincoln on June 4, which is the first weekend after the current dead period is set to expire.
The coveted defensive back is familiar with Nebraska already, in part because his uncle, Wonder Monds, was a defensive back himself in the 1970s before becoming a fourth-round NFL Draft pick.
James Monds, listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, has scholarship offers from around the country, including several Big Ten schools. Monds is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and has offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana, Miami, Mississippi State and many others.
Nebraska Official June 4-6. 🌽 ☠️— 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐬 III ✞ (@MondsJames) March 30, 2021
In addition to NU, he's got an official visit set to Indiana on June 13, according to 247Sports.
He won't be the only player on campus that weekend, either. Pass-rusher Popeye Williams (Westfield, Indiana) also said via social media last week that he plans to take his official visit to Nebraska the same weekend.
There will be plenty of competition to get top recruits to campuses through the month of June, but expect the first weekend and others later in the month to keep filling in over the next few weeks.
Nebraska has one verbal commitment for its 2022 class so far in Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann.
DB | MARQUES BUFORD
DB | KOBY BRETZ
TE | JAMES CARNIE
RB | GABE ERVIN
TE | THOMAS FIDONE
LB | MIKAI GBAYOR
WR | KAMONTE GRIMES
QB | HEINRICH HAARBERG
WR | SHAWN HARDY II
ILB | WYNDEN HO'OHULI
LB | RANDOLPH KPAI
LB | CHRIS KOLAREVIC
OL | HENRY LUTOVSKY
LB | SETH MALCOM
WR | LATRELL NEVILLE
OL | TEDDY PROCHAZKA
TE | AJ ROLLINS
RB | MARKESE STEPP
WR | SAMORI TOURE
DE | JAILEN WEAVER
DB | MALIK WILLIAMS
OL | BRANSON YAGER
