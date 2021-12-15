Nebraska gets commitment from offensive lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins

Nebraska is adding to its 2022 class on National Signing Day.

The Huskers on Wednesday picked up a commitment from lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins out of New Jersey.

Evans-Jenkins took his official visit to Nebraska last weekend and in the process got to spend some time with new NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. A two-way lineman and also a talented wrestler, Evans-Jenkins most likely projects as either a center or a guard in college.

Evans-Jenkins played his high school ball at Irvington High. The Huskers also got inside linebacker Mikai Gbayor from the school last year, as well.

Evans-Jenkins played very well for Irvington on both sides of the ball and put up eye-popping defensive numbers. He finished this fall with 84 tackles (20 for loss) and 14.5 sacks as an interior defensive lineman.

He’s not the tallest prospect, (listed at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds), but the Huskers felt good enough about him to take him as the lone high school offensive lineman in the class so far.

USA Today named Evans-Jenkins to its first-team, All-Essex County after his senior season.