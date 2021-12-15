 Skip to main content
Nebraska gets commitment from offensive lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins
  • Updated
Nebraska is adding to its 2022 class on National Signing Day.

The Huskers on Wednesday picked up a commitment from lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins out of New Jersey.

Evans-Jenkins took his official visit to Nebraska last weekend and in the process got to spend some time with new NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. A two-way lineman and also a talented wrestler, Evans-Jenkins most likely projects as either a center or a guard in college.

Evans-Jenkins played his high school ball at Irvington High. The Huskers also got inside linebacker Mikai Gbayor from the school last year, as well.

Evans-Jenkins played very well for Irvington on both sides of the ball and put up eye-popping defensive numbers. He finished this fall with 84 tackles (20 for loss) and 14.5 sacks as an interior defensive lineman. 

He’s not the tallest prospect, (listed at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds), but the Huskers felt good enough about him to take him as the lone high school offensive lineman in the class so far.

USA Today named Evans-Jenkins to its first-team, All-Essex County after his senior season.

Evans-Jenkins racked up offers from a host of Division I schools in the spring, but Nebraska is the only known official visit that he took.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Be the first to know

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

