Nebraska closing in on former five-star WR from LSU; Huskers offer walk-on spot to Glantz

Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is working on bringing a former LSU pupil with him to Lincoln, but nothing's guaranteed yet.

That would be former five-star prospect and Tigers junior wide receiver Trey Palmer, who entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal in December.

On3 Sports on Friday reported Nebraska "is the likely transfer destination" for Palmer, and indeed he is already listed in UNL's student directory. A source told the Journal Star on Thursday that Palmer-to-NU is not yet a done deal.

Palmer is slated to take a visit to Nebraska next weekend, but could also take another visit (or visits) in the coming 10 days before reaching a final decision. UNL's spring semester begins Jan. 18.

The fact that he's in UNL's student directory only means he's been accepted to Nebraska and doesn't bind him to the school in any way. He, like any other transfer, would only officially be locked in as a Husker once he shows up to campus and accepts financial aid.

Palmer, a Kentwood, Louisiana, native, would certainly be an interesting addition to the Husker wide receiver room. He had 30 catches for 344 yards this fall and also is a dangerous return man.