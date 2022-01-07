Nebraska closing in on former five-star WR from LSU; Huskers offer walk-on spot to Glantz

Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is working on bringing a former LSU pupil with him to Lincoln, but nothing's guaranteed yet.
That would be former five-star prospect and Tigers junior wide receiver Trey Palmer, who entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal in December.
On3 Sports on Friday reported Nebraska "is the likely transfer destination" for Palmer, and indeed he is already listed in UNL's student directory. A source told the Journal Star on Thursday that Palmer-to-NU is not yet a done deal.
Palmer is slated to take a visit to Nebraska next weekend, but could also take another visit (or visits) in the coming 10 days before reaching a final decision. UNL's spring semester begins Jan. 18.
The fact that he's in UNL's student directory only means he's been accepted to Nebraska and doesn't bind him to the school in any way. He, like any other transfer, would only officially be locked in as a Husker once he shows up to campus and accepts financial aid.
Palmer, a Kentwood, Louisiana, native, would certainly be an interesting addition to the Husker wide receiver room. He had 30 catches for 344 yards this fall and also is a dangerous return man.
In high school, Palmer clocked times of 10.42 seconds in the 100 meters and :21.11 in the 200. Rivals rated him the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2019 class, making him a five-star prospect. He was the No. 112 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite and that outlet also had him rated as a four-star.
Palmer appeared in nine games as a freshman in 2019 as the Tigers won a national championship and then caught 10 passes in eight games in 2020 before stepping into a bigger role this fall.
He has two years of eligibility remaining and still has a redshirt at his disposal, as well.
The Huskers have added three wide receivers to the mix so far this offseason in 2022 freshmen Victor Jones and Decoldest Crawford, and New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda. They must replace leading receiver Samori Toure (898 yards) and another regular starter in Levi Falck (210 yards), a senior pair who combined to account for more than half of NU's production from receivers this fall.
NU offers walk-on spot to QB Glantz: In addition to adding Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson to the fold on Friday, Nebraska extended a walk-on offer to Iowa Western Community College quarterback Nate Glantz.
After a great talk with @coach_frost, I’m blessed to receive an opportunity to the University Of Nebraska! #GBR 🎈 pic.twitter.com/PgyBpUaYPa— Nate Glantz (@nglantz18) January 7, 2022
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder and former Bellevue West standout put up gaudy numbers in essentially two seasons over the past nine months. Between IWCC's eight-game spring schedule (moved from fall of 2020 due to COVID-19) and its normal fall schedule, Glantz threw for 3,958 yards and 41 TDs against 14 interceptions.
Glantz also reported an offer from Iowa State on Friday. He told the Journal Star the offer to NU is a walk-on deal to start, but that he's not afraid to compete for his scholarship. He's taking a visit to Iowa State next week and said he'd know more about that offer and his situation overall after it's wrapped up.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.