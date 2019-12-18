Nebraska adds more depth to D-line with Pheldarius Payne's Signing Day commitment

Pheldarius Payne’s junior college season lasted well into winter.

Then he set about settling his next stop and did so quickly.

The Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) College defensive lineman committed and signed with Nebraska on National Signing Day, putting an end to a recruitment that saw him decommit from North Carolina State at the beginning of the week.

He was the fourth player to commit to Nebraska on Wednesday, joining defensive back Jaiden Francois and wideouts Marcus Fleming and Alante Brown.

Payne, listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, was playing until his Lackawanna team lost in the juco national championship game Dec. 5. The very next day, he was off to Lincoln to begin an official visit weekend.

His biggest takeaway from seeing NU? "That it’s a family, and that they are few missing things away from a championship," Payne told the Journal Star afterward.

NU followed up by sending defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to his hometown of Suffolk, Virginia, the following week for an in-home visit. It resulted in one of the cooler pictures to circulate on social media during the Huskers’ recruiting efforts this month, with Tuioti, Payne and about a dozen family and friends, too.