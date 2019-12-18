Nebraska adds more depth to D-line with Pheldarius Payne's Signing Day commitment

Pheldarius Payne’s junior college season lasted well into winter.
Then he set about settling his next stop and did so quickly.
The Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) College defensive lineman committed and signed with Nebraska on National Signing Day, putting an end to a recruitment that saw him decommit from North Carolina State at the beginning of the week.
He was the fourth player to commit to Nebraska on Wednesday, joining defensive back Jaiden Francois and wideouts Marcus Fleming and Alante Brown.
Payne, listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, was playing until his Lackawanna team lost in the juco national championship game Dec. 5. The very next day, he was off to Lincoln to begin an official visit weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
His biggest takeaway from seeing NU? "That it’s a family, and that they are few missing things away from a championship," Payne told the Journal Star afterward.
NU followed up by sending defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to his hometown of Suffolk, Virginia, the following week for an in-home visit. It resulted in one of the cooler pictures to circulate on social media during the Huskers’ recruiting efforts this month, with Tuioti, Payne and about a dozen family and friends, too.
Payne did then take an official visit to NC State after hosting Tuioti during the week, but decommitted from the school shortly after wrapping up the weekend.
At 6-3 and 270, Payne doesn't fit the exact mold for what the Huskers typically look for in the 3-4 at defensive end or outside linebacker. But Nebraska needs pass-rush punch any way it can find it, and the Huskers think Payne can help in that department. Tuioti, in particular, has found some success in his career recruiting guys who don’t fit the exact physical mold but have a skill set that translates.
"They see me as a defensive end in the 3-4 scheme," Payne said. "(I can) pass rush and I have quickness and I am hungry to get to the ball."
Payne in 11 games totaled 30 tackles (12 for loss), four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, according to Lackawanna’s website.
He joins a defensive line class for Nebraska that also includes high schoolers Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain, South Dakota) and Marquis Black (McDonough, Georgia) and fellow juco defensive lineman Jordon Riley (Durham, North Carolina).
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.