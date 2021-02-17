NCAA extends recruiting dead period for all sports through May 31

Nebraska will hold its Red-White Spring Game on May 1, significantly later than usual.

It still won't be late enough to have recruits on hand.

The NCAA Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period for all sports through May 31, continuing the ban on in-person recruiting activities that began when the pandemic hit last March. As part of the vote, council members also committed to providing clarity on plans for the transition back to recruiting calendars, including potential modifications for the return to in-person recruiting activity, no later than April 15. The council met virtually Wednesday.

The Division I football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball oversight committees and Division I Legislative Committee recommended the extension through May due to continued COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty and concern regarding in-person interaction among recruits and their families, current student-athletes and school staff. Members noted that many schools in different areas of the country still do not allow in-person visits of any prospective students, including potential student-athletes, while others are conducting campus tours that can’t involve athletics.