National Signing Day Primer: Where the Huskers' 2021 class stands and what to watch in days ahead

Savea has a final three of USC, UCLA and Nebraska. He said a couple of months ago that he was shutting his recruitment down, and the recruiting services have considered the Huskers to be in great shape since then. Has anything changed in the past few weeks?

* Outside linebacker Deontae Anderson (Fort Meade, Florida): Anderson is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports (No. 202 player nationally) and recently put Nebraska in his top six schools. It’s not immediately clear if he’s planning on announcing and signing on Wednesday, but he’s a pass-rusher the Huskers are involved with and he’s still uncommitted.

* Linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli (Mililani, Hawaii): Ho’ohuli is a consensus four-star prospect and, like Savea, one of the top remaining prospects overall on Nebraska’s board. He has said previously that he’ll still be announcing his commitment Jan. 2 as part of NBC’s All-American Bowl coverage even though the game has been canceled. He may sign Wednesday and ask the school he picks to keep it quiet until he announces publicly.

Is that it? There’s really nobody else to watch?