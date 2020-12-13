National Signing Day Primer: Where the Huskers' 2021 class stands and what to watch in days ahead

In 2020, everything is weird. That includes the lead-up to National Signing Day.
Instead of coaches jetting around the country, attempting to solidify commitments, flip prospects and celebrate with the guys they’ve known are signing for months, most are preparing to play again next weekend. That includes Nebraska, which plays Friday afternoon at Rutgers.
Even still, the first of two national signing days on the calendar arrives Wednesday, and the Huskers are planning on locking up most of their 2021 recruiting class.
Consider this a primer on what’s already known, what to expect and what to watch carefully.
The class so far
Nebraska has verbal commitments from 19 players and one graduate transfer — inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic from Northern Illinois — for a total group of 20 players.
There’s a good chance that all 20 of those players will sign Wednesday, which would make for a pretty clean day.
How much space is there?
Nebraska can take a maximum of 25 players in the 2021 cycle. That includes high school players and transfers. The number does not change based on offseason attrition. So, no matter what happens — barring an NCAA rule change, that is — the Huskers can sign the 20 players already on board and then add five more between now and the beginning of the 2021 season.
Any wiggle room that Nebraska wants to have to survey the transfer market this offseason, it needs to preserve under that 25-man maximum.
For the most part, though, the Huskers have operated under the premise in the past two recruiting cycles that filling up on National Signing Day is better than rolling the dice on the transfer market. They may ultimately save a spot or maybe two, but not likely more than that.
Is anybody enrolling early?
Oh, yeah. In fact, this will likely be Nebraska’s biggest group of midyear enrollees ever. More than half of the class will be on campus essentially in the next month. Here’s the list of who the Journal Star has been able to confirm is planning on enrolling early. In addition to a dozen high school kids, Kolarevic also has said he’s graduating from UNI and then enrolling at Nebraska as a grad student for the spring semester.
Enrolling early, of course, means these players will be on campus for winter conditioning and spring ball in addition to being enrolled for the spring semester at UNL.
* Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney)
* Offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn)
* Offensive lineman Henry Lutovksy (Mount Pleasant, Iowa)
* Offensive lineman Branson Yager (Grantville, Utah)
* Tight end Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa)
* Tight end James Carnie (Norris)
* Running back Gabe Ervin (Buford, Georgia)
* Wide receiver Latrell Neville (Missouri City, Texas)
* Defensive lineman Ru’Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan)
* Linebacker Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
* Linebacker Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa)
* Defensive back Marques Buford (Cedar Hill, Texas)
Give us some numbers breakdowns, eh?
You got it.
Class by state: Nebraska 5, Iowa 3, Georgia, 3, Michigan 2, Texas 2 and one each for California, Florida, New Jersey, South Dakota and Utah.
Class by position: Linebacker 4, wide receiver 3, offensive line 3, tight end 3, defensive back 3, defensive line 2, quarterback 1, running back 1.
How is the class ranked?
As of Sunday afternoon, Rivals considers the class No. 18 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten. 247Sports ranks the class No. 21 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten.
Class superlatives
Several players in Nebraska’s 2021 class are highly thought of by the recruiting services.
That conversation begins with Fidone, considered by both 247Sports and Rivals to be the top tight end prospect in the country. Fidone is the No. 31 player overall in the Rivals rankings and No. 41 overall by 247Sports, meaning he’ll be at least considered for five-star status in January.
Rivals also considers Prochazka the No. 73 player nationally and the No. 11 tackle nationally.
Kpai is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports.
Where’s the drama?
There could be at least a little bit.
Nebraska’s already had some movement in its class the past couple of weeks, with defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. and outside linebacker Patrick Payton leaving and Buckley jumping on board.
Could Nebraska add more on National Signing Day?
It certainly seems like a possibility. Here are a couple of players to watch.
* Defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas): A four-star prospect, Savea was originally going to announce his commitment in January. The cancellation of high school all-star games, though, might lead to a Wednesday announcement and signature from the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder.
Savea has a final three of USC, UCLA and Nebraska. He said a couple of months ago that he was shutting his recruitment down, and the recruiting services have considered the Huskers to be in great shape since then. Has anything changed in the past few weeks?
* Outside linebacker Deontae Anderson (Fort Meade, Florida): Anderson is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports (No. 202 player nationally) and recently put Nebraska in his top six schools. It’s not immediately clear if he’s planning on announcing and signing on Wednesday, but he’s a pass-rusher the Huskers are involved with and he’s still uncommitted.
* Linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli (Mililani, Hawaii): Ho’ohuli is a consensus four-star prospect and, like Savea, one of the top remaining prospects overall on Nebraska’s board. He has said previously that he’ll still be announcing his commitment Jan. 2 as part of NBC’s All-American Bowl coverage even though the game has been canceled. He may sign Wednesday and ask the school he picks to keep it quiet until he announces publicly.
Is that it? There’s really nobody else to watch?
Well, OK, one more. There’s been at least some thought out there that four-star defensive back Avante Dickerson of Omaha Westside could decide against signing with Minnesota, where he’s been verbally committed since April. Is that actually a realistic scenario? We’ll find out on Wednesday.
It illustrates a point made at the top of the primer, though. Nebraska will undoubtedly have a spot for Dickerson, a consensus four-star prospect who’s considered the No. 142 player in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 202 player according to Rivals, if he wants it.
NU will take a player it really wants now, even if it means less flexibility to mine the portal with in the coming months.
Will it come to that? Only time will tell.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
