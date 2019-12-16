National Signing Day Primer: A look at the busy finish for Huskers on recruiting trail

The Nebraska football program has been on a dead sprint toward Wednesday’s early National Signing Day.
On Nov. 26, the Huskers had 13 verbal commitments in their 2020 class and a whole lot of ground to cover to arrive at the beginning of the early signing period feeling good.
Nineteen days later, NU has added six players — five defenders and junior college wide receiver Omar Manning — to a class that now ranks in the top 20 nationally according to both major recruiting sites and could include several more additions in the coming days.
Even still, Wednesday is shaping up to be a wild day for Nebraska, including several key players making their decisions public. Below, we’ll cover some ground about the key recruits still in play, who’s signing when, who’s enrolling early, how much room the Huskers have and more.
Let’s get to it:
Is everybody going to sign early?
Almost. The Journal Star reported late last week that four-star wide receiver Zavier Betts (Bellevue West) is planning on signing in the spring as he continues to make progress toward qualifying academically.
Everybody else is expected to sign on Wednesday.
Why do some players sign late?
Well, players can decide to sign late if they still aren’t sure where they’re going to attend college. From the team’s perspective, once a player signs a National Letter of Intent, he counts against the team’s roster maximum (85) for the fall and annual “initial counter” maximum (25 pending count-backs). So teams want to be as sure as possible that a player is going to qualify before he signs.
How many early enrollees does Nebraska have?
Of 19 known verbal pledges heading into Wednesday, at least six are planning to be on campus in January. They are:
* Quarterback Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama).
* Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas).
* Outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa).
* Defensive back Tamon Lynum (Orlando, Florida).
* Defensive back Henry Gray (Miami).
* Inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements (Diablo Valley College, California).
What players are announcing their decisions on National Signing Day?
Several. Included are some that have visited Nebraska or those the Huskers are otherwise involved with that are making their announcements Wednesday.
Here's when some recruits are expected to sign:
7:45 a.m.: Four-star outside linebacker Kaden Johnson (St. Paul, Minnesota). He is also considering Wisconsin, Oregon State and Minnesota.
10 a.m. Four-star wide receiver Marcus Fleming (Miami). He is also considering Georgia, Miami, Florida and Florida State.
11 a.m.: Four-star defensive back Kendall Dennis (Lakeland, Florida). He is also considering Oklahoma, Florida State and Tennessee. He is announcing between 11 a.m. and noon as part of ESPN’s Signing Day coverage.
11:30 a.m.: Four-star wide receiver Javian Hester (Tulsa, Oklahoma). He is committed to Mizzou and has not visited Nebraska, but he had Frost and several coaches at his home last week and said Monday that people will "just have to wait and see" who he picks. Seems unlikely, but we're including him here because there's some uncertainty and NU has been in touch recently.
2 p.m.: Four-star defensive back Myles Slusher (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma). He is also considering Oregon, UCLA and Arkansas.
8 p.m.: Four-star wide receiver Alante Brown (Chicago). He is also considering Maryland, Ole Miss and Indiana.
TBD: Four-star defensive back Jaiden Francois (Homestead, Florida). He is also considering Miami.
How much room does Nebraska have this year?
The Huskers can take up to 26 total players, but that number is really 25 between December and February signees and any scholarship transfer players added between now and next fall.
That's because the 26 total includes Rutgers transfer tight end Travis Vokolek counts toward that number.
This can be confusing, but it’s important: No matter how much attrition NU has from existing players in the coming months, whether it’s zero players or 15, the 26-player max does not change. It’s not about how much room Nebraska has on the roster. It’s about how many players the school is allowed to take in this particular recruiting class, which also encompasses transfers.
So, the Huskers have 19 verbal commitments plus Vokolek for a current total of 20 and they could add several more. The maximum total number of signatures they can take over the next nine months is 26. By the time the week ends, space is going to be getting pretty tight.
Are there any wrinkles?
Oh, yeah there are wrinkles.
Two of the most interesting are regarding kids who played high school football in Nebraska.
In addition to the scholarship class and a group of walk-ons, the Huskers are also adding Colorado State transfer offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili (Norris) and Lincoln Southeast defender Isaac Gifford to the class for the spring semester, but neither will count against the 26-man limit.
How is that possible?
Nouili, a German exchange student who played his senior season at Norris, is coming to NU as a walk-on and will try to earn a scholarship, which he believes he can do quickly. But unless he’s put on in the first year, he doesn’t count against the yearly maximum.
Gifford is a “blueshirt” meaning he’s technically a nonrecruited player. He’ll be put on scholarship the first day of fall semester and, unless he plays, he won’t count against the yearly max, either.
The next few days could also feature a college choice from Johnson-Brock receiver Ty Hahn, who does not have a Husker scholarship offer but does have offers from Wyoming and a host of FCS schools.
Roster management never ends.
What about all those juco defensive players?
Yeah, there are a few still on the radar screen, primarily defensive linemen Julius Coates (East Mississippi C.C.), Pheldarius Payne (Lackawanna College) and Jordon Riley (Garden City C.C.).
As outlined above, space is getting tight. Payne decommitted from North Carolina State on Monday and is set to announce a new college on Tuesday. Riley visited East Carolina over the weekend. Both of those may or may not be indicators about where each stands with Nebraska.
Coates looked like a good bet after his official visit earlier this month, and that perhaps hasn’t changed, but he’s been very quiet in recent days. He decommitted from Colorado and it’s unclear if he has a committable offer to either Oregon or NU.
One other factor to keep in mind: Unlike the high school signing period, which lasts 72 hours (Wednesday through Friday), the juco signing period is open through mid-January. So if a player doesn’t sign right away, that doesn’t mean he can’t or won’t over the coming weeks.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Junior Aho
|OLB
|6-3
|255
|Nice, France (New Mexico Military Academy)
|***
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Jimari Butler
|OLB
|6-5
|215
|Mobile, Ala. (Murphy)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Niko Cooper
|OLB
|6-5
|220
|Memphis, Tenn. (Hutchinson C.C.)
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Keyshawn Greene
|LB
|6-3
|205
|Crawfordville, Fla. (Wakulla)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Omar Manning
|WR
|6-4
|225
|Lancaster, Texas (Kilgore College)
|****
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|6-2
|210
|Pleasant Hill, Calif. (Diablo Vall. College)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
