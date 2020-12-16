National Signing Day notes: Big group of early enrollees; Bretz can be 'really good'; in-state QB talk; versatile LB group

“Kids are ready to take the next step and move on. Kids that do early enroll get a chance to go through spring ball, get accustomed to college, get accustomed to the team, and that gives them a better opportunity to probably play early than if they showed up in June or July.”

The midyear enrollees will arrive on campus next month. Prochazka said Wednesday that offensive line coach Greg Austin told him to be ready to get his playbook and his weight training schedule by Wednesday night.

QB talk: Frost said he was impressed with Haarberg, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback from Kearney Catholic, the first time he watched him perform.

“Love his size. Love his arm strength and his overall athletic ability,” the coach said. “I think with some training he has a chance to be a really good — really good — quarterback for us. We have to add him to that group (of quarterbacks) and get to work with him.”

Of course, Frost starred as a quarterback at Wood River High School back in the day.

“We used to play Kearney Catholic all the time,” Frost said. “Back then, we used to beat them up pretty good. I think they’re getting the best of it now. A lot of it has to do with him.”