'Moving target': NU introduces small signing class that is bigger than it looks and will continue to grow

"I don't want to live in that world, but if there are players that come up in the portal that we feel like can make us a better team and fit with our culture and our team, we're going to keep our eye on that and definitely save some spots in case those people show up and want to be at Nebraska."

There may also, Frost suspects, be more players available between now and the February signing date than normal because of the belt-tightening schools did in the lead-up to Wednesday.

It used to be that the only signing date on the calendar was in February. Then the early date was introduced for the first time in December 2017 and many schools filled about half their classes before and half after. By 2019, virtually everybody signed in December. Now, with the extra year of COVID-19 eligibility and the explosion of numbers in the transfer portal, the recruiting landscape is again chaotic.

"It's kind of a moving target all the time," Frost said. "Our goal is to be as nimble as we can through all of those changes and adjustments to college football and try to accumulate the best players we can and put the best team together we can."