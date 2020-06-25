More from Georgia? RB commit Ervin's teammate could be headed to Lincoln, too

He even went as far as to say he could see verbally committing himself and giving NU a pair of Buford Wolves in the class once he’s able to get up to Lincoln and see the campus.

Williams is listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds and is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. While Fisher has helped the Huskers reel in several players considered by the recruiting services to be among the best in the Southeast — linebacker Keyshawn Greene and defensive back Jaiden Francois in the 2020 class, for example — he’s also not afraid to get aggressive for less-heralded players when he identifies the right candidate. Examples include Braxton Clark in the 2018 class, Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer in the 2019 class and Tamon Lynum in 2020.

Speaking of Farmer, the former Atlanta Westlake standout and Williams have been close for more than a decade.

“I’ve known Myles since I was like 6, I would say. We’ve trained together a lot,” Williams said. “That’s like my brother, so we talk a lot and he tells me a lot of stuff about Nebraska. He tells me it’s like family there and they treat their players right. They keep up with everybody. … He’s told me a lot about them and that’s really how I got in to them.”

