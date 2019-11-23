Nebraska's walk-on class for 2020 continues to grow.
The latest addition is Millard South running back Isaiah Harris, who announced his intentions to walk on after Saturday's Husker victory at Maryland.
Harris is the 14th-known walk-on in the class, and 12th from Nebraska. He's the second to announce his commitment in as many days, joining Elkhorn South's Elliott Brown.
You have free articles remaining.
Harris was one of the top run producers in Class A this past season. The 5-foot-8, 180-pounder had 165 attempts for 1,859 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also had nine receptions for 262 yards and three more scores.
His best game came on Oct. 24 when he rushed for 320 yards and four touchdowns against Omaha Westside. He rushed for 238 yards the following week against Papillion-La Vista South.
November 24, 2019