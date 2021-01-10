Might the Huskers be in the mix for a grad transfer receiver?

Recruiting players in the NCAA's transfer portal tends to happen quickly and relatively quietly, compared to the high school level.

Nebraska could use its four remaining spots in any variety of ways between high school players and transfer targets at a multitude of positions, but there's a wide receiver announcing his decision Monday that Husker fans might want to keep their eye on.

University of Montana receiver Samori Toure told the Journal Star on Sunday that he's announcing his next college destination Monday.

Toure, listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, had a monster 2019 season for the traditional FCS power Grizzlies, catching 87 passes for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns over 14 games.

In three seasons overall in Missoula, Toure caught 155 passes for 2,488 and 20 TDs.

He told the Journal Star he's planning to be on his new college's campus this month, which will allow him to go through winter conditioning and spring ball.