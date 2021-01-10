 Skip to main content
Might the Huskers be in the mix for a grad transfer receiver?
Nebraska football opens spring season, 3.9

Nebraska's new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick speaks to the press on March 9, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. 

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Recruiting players in the NCAA's transfer portal tends to happen quickly and relatively quietly, compared to the high school level. 

Nebraska could use its four remaining spots in any variety of ways between high school players and transfer targets at a multitude of positions, but there's a wide receiver announcing his decision Monday that Husker fans might want to keep their eye on. 

University of Montana receiver Samori Toure told the Journal Star on Sunday that he's announcing his next college destination Monday. 

Toure, listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, had a monster 2019 season for the traditional FCS power Grizzlies, catching 87 passes for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns over 14 games. 

In three seasons overall in Missoula, Toure caught 155 passes for 2,488 and 20 TDs. 

He told the Journal Star he's planning to be on his new college's campus this month, which will allow him to go through winter conditioning and spring ball. 

A native of Portland, Oregon, Toure undoubtedly has garnered national attention since he entered his name into the portal rather than attempt to play in the FCS' spring season. At present, it's difficult to handicap exactly what Nebraska's chances are, and Toure wasn't tipping his hand in a brief exchange with the Journal Star. 

Either way, though, it's one to keep track of, considering he's one of the most productive pass-catchers on the transfer market and Nebraska's coaches have been among the many who have  followed Toure on social media. 

A couple of staff connections: NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has spent significant time (along with head coach Scott Frost and others) coaching in the Pacific Northwest. In addition, when the Huskers landed Kanawai Noa, it was in part because of NU analyst Steve Cooper's connections to Portland State, an FCS program in Toure's hometown and in the same conference as Montana. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

