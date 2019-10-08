{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald Delancy
Ronald Delancy III is standout at Miami Northwestern High School.
 247 Sports

Nebraska's class of 2020 secondary is going to have a distinct geographical flavor to it.

The Huskers are making some serious hay in Florida and continued that trend Tuesday afternoon when defensive back Ronald Delancy III announced his verbal commitment to the program via Twitter. 

Delancy III is a standout at Miami Northwestern and has seen his recruitment take off with a strong start to his senior season.

He entered his final year of high school ball verbally pledged to Louisville, but took an official visit to Lincoln for Nebraska's game against Ohio State late last month and decommitted from the ACC program shortly thereafter. 

Now, he's the third Florida native to join the Huskers' secondary class for 2020, following Orlando cornerback Tamon Lynum and fellow Miami defender Henry Gray (Central). 

Delancy III is the 12th known commitment for Nebraska in the 2020 class and the third to join the class since the regular season started, following Gray and inside linebacker Rodney Groce (Pleasant Grove, Alabama). 

Perhaps not surprisingly, NU secondary coach Travis Fisher led Delancy's recruitment for the Huskers. Fisher has been the lead recruiter on all three defensive backs out of Florida, where he coached at UCF for four years and also played his college ball before setting out on a nine-year NFL career. 

As the Huskers keep adding numbers to their 2020 recruiting class, the ranking keeps creeping up. Delancy's pledge bumps Nebraska up to No. 29 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. Per Rivals, the NU class is No. 35 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten. As recently as a few weeks ago, both sites had Nebraska as low as the 60s nationally, not because of of a lack of quality prospects -- the Huskers have several players who are considered high-end recruits -- but a lack of quantity. Three in-state pledges in recent weeks has helped set up Nebraska to be able to be in a good place numbers-wise come the early signing period in December, but there is still work to do. 

The Huskers are expected to target a class of somewhere between 22-25 overall for 2020. 

This story will be updated.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Ronald Delancy III DB 5-11 190 Miami (Northwestern) ***
Henry Gray DB 6-0 175 Miami (Central) ****
Rodney Groce Jr. ILB 6-2 235 Pleasant Grove, Ala. ***
Blaise Gunnerson OLB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ***
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Sevion Morrison RB 6-0 200 Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison) ***
William Nixon WR 5-11 185 Waco, Texas (Midway) ***
Marvin Scott III RB 5-9 205 Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek) ***
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 180 Muscle Shoals, Ala. ****

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

