Nebraska's class of 2020 secondary is going to have a distinct geographical flavor to it.
The Huskers are making some serious hay in Florida and continued that trend Tuesday afternoon when defensive back Ronald Delancy III announced his verbal commitment to the program via Twitter.
Delancy III is a standout at Miami Northwestern and has seen his recruitment take off with a strong start to his senior season.
He entered his final year of high school ball verbally pledged to Louisville, but took an official visit to Lincoln for Nebraska's game against Ohio State late last month and decommitted from the ACC program shortly thereafter.
I am proud and blessed to say I am committed to the university of Nebraska 🔥🔥 #GBR🌽 #GoCornhuskhers🤟🏾 @CoachVerne @coach_frost @CoachTFisher pic.twitter.com/PkAzBzsjUO— Ronald Delancy III ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_TherealkingRjj) October 8, 2019
Now, he's the third Florida native to join the Huskers' secondary class for 2020, following Orlando cornerback Tamon Lynum and fellow Miami defender Henry Gray (Central).
Delancy III is the 12th known commitment for Nebraska in the 2020 class and the third to join the class since the regular season started, following Gray and inside linebacker Rodney Groce (Pleasant Grove, Alabama).
Perhaps not surprisingly, NU secondary coach Travis Fisher led Delancy's recruitment for the Huskers. Fisher has been the lead recruiter on all three defensive backs out of Florida, where he coached at UCF for four years and also played his college ball before setting out on a nine-year NFL career.
As the Huskers keep adding numbers to their 2020 recruiting class, the ranking keeps creeping up. Delancy's pledge bumps Nebraska up to No. 29 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. Per Rivals, the NU class is No. 35 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten. As recently as a few weeks ago, both sites had Nebraska as low as the 60s nationally, not because of of a lack of quality prospects -- the Huskers have several players who are considered high-end recruits -- but a lack of quantity. Three in-state pledges in recent weeks has helped set up Nebraska to be able to be in a good place numbers-wise come the early signing period in December, but there is still work to do.
The Huskers are expected to target a class of somewhere between 22-25 overall for 2020.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Rodney Groce Jr.
|ILB
|6-2
|235
|Pleasant Grove, Ala.
|***
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|***
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|***
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****