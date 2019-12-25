Meet 13 Husker recruiting targets within the 500-mile radius for the 2021 class

With 23 signatures for the 2020 class already in the books and only two spots remaining for either recruits in February or transfer players, much — although not all — of Nebraska’s attention on the recruiting trail going forward will be turned toward the 2021 class and beyond.

It is a crop of players that includes much promise for the Cornhuskers, particularly in the region. Nebraska has three in its class so far, including two regional linemen, and has many other targets in the 500-mile radius that will garner significant attention going forward.

Here’s a look at a baker’s dozen regional prospects who are already squarely on NU’s radar screen.

Teddy Prochazka, offensive lineman, Elkhorn (South)

Prochazka was Nebraska’s second verbal pledge of the 2021 class and is a cornerstone of the group already. A four-star prospect, Prochazka has eye-popping athleticism for a player who is already 6-foot-9 and 280 pounds.

He has a chance to be among the highest-rated prospects in recent history in the state, and Nebraska did well to get him on board early.

Henry Lutovsky, offensive lineman, Mount Pleasant, Iowa