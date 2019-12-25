Meet 13 Husker recruiting targets within the 500-mile radius for the 2021 class

With 23 signatures for the 2020 class already in the books and only two spots remaining for either recruits in February or transfer players, much — although not all — of Nebraska’s attention on the recruiting trail going forward will be turned toward the 2021 class and beyond.
It is a crop of players that includes much promise for the Cornhuskers, particularly in the region. Nebraska has three in its class so far, including two regional linemen, and has many other targets in the 500-mile radius that will garner significant attention going forward.
Here’s a look at a baker’s dozen regional prospects who are already squarely on NU’s radar screen.
Teddy Prochazka, offensive lineman, Elkhorn (South)
Prochazka was Nebraska’s second verbal pledge of the 2021 class and is a cornerstone of the group already. A four-star prospect, Prochazka has eye-popping athleticism for a player who is already 6-foot-9 and 280 pounds.
He has a chance to be among the highest-rated prospects in recent history in the state, and Nebraska did well to get him on board early.
Henry Lutovsky, offensive lineman, Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Lutovsky followed Prochazka in committing to the Huskers early in the cycle and pairs with him as a road-grading guard prospect. Lutovsky is already well north of 300 pounds but at 6-6 has long arms and can move. He’s just the kind of player Greg Austin wants on the interior offensive line and he’s an Iowa native, to boot. As the list below will show, 2021 features a bumper crop of Iowa players and there are sure to be several heated recruiting battles.
Avante Dickerson, defensive back, Omaha (Westside)
Dickerson is a four-star defensive back prospect from within the state border, the kind of player who doesn’t come around in every recruiting cycle. As such, it’s going to be a challenge — though certainly not impossible — for Nebraska to keep him home. Dickerson recently announced his top three schools: Nebraska, Ohio State and LSU. Since then, he’s visited Columbus and picked up an offer from Michigan.
At 5-11, he’s a dynamite athlete who will need to physically fill out over the course of his college career. But he’s also the kind of player that can continue to build a strong, young secondary put together by Travis Fisher in Lincoln.
A.J. Rollins, tight end, Omaha (Creighton Prep)
Rollins is a high-upside player who picked up an offer earlier this year from the Huskers. He could play either side of the ball in theory, but for now appears to be a tight end at the next level.
Rollins also has an offer from Iowa State and could see his recruitment take off further over the coming months.
Keagan Johnson, athlete, Bellevue (West)
The most recent of Nebraska’s in-state offers for the 2021 cycle, Johnson is a talented, versatile athlete who starred at wide receiver on a loaded Bellevue West team but could project even better as a defensive back in college.
His two brothers, C.J. and Caden, went to Wyoming and South Dakota State, respectively, but Keagan is all but assured to be the first Power Five player of the brothers.
Thomas Fidone, tight end, Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central)
Fidone is right across the Missouri River and has become one of the most coveted offensive recruits in the Midwest in recent months. At 6-5, he’s got good size and length for the tight end position and is a promising receiver.
Fidone visited Lincoln several times over the course of the fall and is a priority-type recruit for the Huskers.
TJ Bollers, outside linebacker, Tiffin, Iowa (Clear Creek Amana)
Bollers, like 2020 signee Blaise Gunnerson, has been on Nebraska’s radar screen for a long time and isn’t going anywhere. The four-star prospect at 6-3 and 240 is big and explosive, and is exactly what defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt look for in edge rushers. He’ll draw more national interest, but it’s already a heated battle among Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State and Wisconsin.
Travion Ford, outside linebacker, St. Louis (Lutheran North)
Another prototypical pass-rusher, Ford is another of the most coveted defensive prospects in the Midwest for the cycle. Nebraska’s had trouble breaking back into St. Louis, but would love nothing more than to end its drought with a player of Ford’s caliber. A consensus four-star prospect, Ford (6-3, 210) has already drawn national attention. He’s also been a frequent visitor at Memorial Stadium, a good early sign for Nebraska.
Trey Zuhn, offensive lineman, Fort Collins, Colorado (Fossil Ridge)
Zuhn is another tackle prospect on NU’s radar screen and has a connection to Lincoln. His sister, Riley, is on the Husker volleyball team. Trey is 6-5 and 275, and is drawing considerable national interest so far in his recruiting. It will be interesting to see how the Huskers approach their offensive line recruiting with two players already on board. They can afford to be selective.
Seth Malcom, athlete, Tabor, Iowa (Fremont-Mills)
Malcom hasn’t been as highly recruited as some on this list, but he’s been in Lincoln several times this fall and is obviously a player the Huskers are interested in. At 6-3 and 200 pounds, Malcom is an athlete that has some position versatility. He also has offers from Iowa State and Minnesota, among others.
Randolph Kpai, outside linebacker, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
Kpai has had an offer for a long time and is shaping up to be a Big Ten recruiting battle just like defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher was from South Dakota in the previous cycle.
Kpai is a natural athlete and has plenty of upside from his current 6-3 and 190 pounds. He’s considered a top-100 prospect nationally by 247Sports and a three-star prospect by Rivals, and has offers from Wisconsin, Oregon, Iowa State, Minnesota and many others, in addition to the Huskers.
Jeff Bowie, defensive end, West Branch, Iowa
Bowie is a defensive end prospect listed at 6-5 and 250 who, like many others on this list, has been a frequent unofficial visitor to Memorial Stadium, along with several other Big Ten schools this fall. He’s got offers from Iowa and Iowa State, among many others.
Jakailin Johnson, defensive back, St. Louis (DeSmet)
Another promising St. Louis target who’s been on campus in Lincoln multiple times, Johnson is rated a borderline five-star prospect by Rivals, a top-100 prospect by 247Sports, and sports offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia and many other nationally prominent schools.
He’s obviously going to be a tough pull for the Huskers, but they’ve done some early legwork.
Other names to know: running back Devin Neal (Lawrence, Kansas), wide receiver Brody Brecht (Ankeny, Iowa), athlete Justice Sullivan (Eden Prairie, Minnesota), offensive lineman David Davidkov (Winnetka, Illinois).
