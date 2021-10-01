Malachi Coleman 'came out of nowhere' as a recruit, and now the East 2023 standout has a Husker offer

In East's Sept. 23 blowout of Lincoln Southeast, Coleman hauled in a 79-yard touchdown on the first offensive snap of the night, caught another touchdown later in the game, recorded two sacks and forced a fumble.

Coleman is listed at 6-foot-5. Nebraska is his first Power Five offer.

Over the summer at Nebraska's camps, he said he didn't know what to make of the talent level or how to size himself up against the competition.

"There were a couple of corners there that were just insane," Coleman said. "Like (now Vanderbilt commit Quantaves) 'Gumbo' Gaskins, I've never been covered like that before. I thought, 'well, this is what varsity is going to be like. I've got to lock in.' But I got to the season, started putting more work in, got starter, figured out how to get off the line better and how to get off coverages, be an overall better athlete and I started picking apart everything."

Nebraska already has two in-state verbal commitments for the 2023 class in Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula. The Huskers also have offers out to Elkhorn South defensive lineman Maverick Noonan and Lincoln Southeast outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti.

"I'm extremely excited to see where (my recruitment) is going now," he said.