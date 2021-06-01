LSE standout Jake Appleget convinces Husker coaches he's 'the right guy' for an offer after strong workout

"When I first walked onto the field, there were five coaches standing there watching me and a camera crew filming me, so that was a little nerve-wracking," Appleget said. "But once I ran my first 40, all the nerves were gone and I was just out there doing my thing. After I got in my groove, all the thoughts and everything went away and I was just playing ball."

Nebraska likes Appleget's potential on either side of the ball, though his impression coming out of the Tuesday workout was that if he ends up a Husker, he would likely begin at outside linebacker rather than tight end. He told the staff he's willing to play either and doesn't have a preference.

It’s his first offer from a Power Five school, though he’s got other offers from places like Northern Illinois and several FCS teams.

“For the 2022 kids, it’s certainly been pretty rough circumstances for them just in terms of the contact that they haven’t been able to have throughout the spring, so I’m just really excited for him and all of those 2022 kids to have the opportunity to show what they can do,” Gottlua said. “Jake, I knew he was going to do extremely well when he got the opportunity to work out and go through the testing for schools.”