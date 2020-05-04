Long-standing connection makes Husker offer from Frost more special for Kearney Catholic QB Haarberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The last time Heinrich Haarberg was in Lincoln for a Nebraska football practice, he couldn’t have foreseen what was coming next.

The Kearney Catholic quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class dropped by the Cornhuskers’ first spring practice back on March 9, less than a week before the remaining sessions were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On that day, though, he did have a productive conversation with head coach Scott Frost.

“He just talked to me and reinforced that they want me there, but it’s just, it’d be a disservice to the team to just offer me without seeing me throw, and I completely understand that,” Haarberg said after that trip. “… (When recruiting a quarterback), you’d better make sure he’s the right one.”

Well, the Huskers seem to think Haarberg just might the right one.

Frost offered Haarberg a scholarship on Monday, marking an escalation in the recruitment between NU and the 6-foot-5, 190-pound in-state signal-caller.

Haarberg’s recruitment has been on a steady climb in recent months, and Frost's history in central Nebraska made Monday's offer even more special.