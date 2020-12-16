Live updates: Husker signatures rolling in; Omaha Westside's Dickerson 'not ready' to sign with Minnesota

Welcome to National Signing Day where the fanatics are more giddy than they are on Christmas Day. Speaking of the holiday season, Nebraska is looking to put some finishing touches on a recruiting class that could rank in the top 25 when the dust settles.
Check back here throughout the day for updates, including signings, photos, comments from Nebraska coach Scott Frost and maybe a surprise or two.
Steven M. Sipple caught up with instate quarterback recruit Heinrich Haarberg, who is ready to take on the pressures that come with being a quarterback recruit.
Last December was a sprint to the finish for the Huskers. That won't be the case this time around. Parker Gabriel explains.
Parker's National Signing Day primer gets you caught up on where the Huskers stand.
Thomas Fidone. James Carnie. A.J. Rollins. What do they have in common aside from being tight ends in the 2021 Husker class? We asked Carnie.
One to watch in Omaha
Four-star defensive back Avante Dickerson, who verbally committed to Minnesota in April, announced Wednesday morning that he will not be signing with the Gophers on Wednesday and instead will hold off on finalizing his collegiate decision until February.
"I am simply not ready to make a final decision that will impact my future as a student athlete," Dickerson said via Twitter.
I would like to announce that I will not be signing along with my teammates. I am simply not ready to make a final decision that will impact my future as a student athlete. I will be at the signing at Westside high school to support my teammates but not available for questions.— AD #28 (@_dickerson1) December 16, 2020
The Huskers have continued recruiting Dickerson since they lost out on him to a division rival, and they will almost certainly emerge from Wednesday with a spot saved for the talented two-way player should he eventually choose he wants it.
Dickerson is a consensus four-star recruit and is considered the No. 142 player nationally by 247Sports.
So, that will be a situation worth following over the next several weeks.
Making it official
Nebraska's fax machine has an early morning. Malik Williams (Buford, Georgia) became the first 2021 Husker commit to deliver his National Letter of Intent shortly after 6 a.m. local time.
The East Coast recruits didn't take long to follow, either. Williams' teammate at Buford High, running back Gabe Ervin, as well as wide receiver Shawn Hardy (Kingsland, Georgia), defensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, New Jersey) were in bright and early, too.
The Central time zone letters should start rolling in in the 7 a.m. hour. For a running update of who's officially signed, what to watch, highlights and more, check out Husker Extra's recruiting board link at the top of the asset.
The first of that batch in the door: Wide receiver Latrell Neville, a player who racked up more than 40 scholarship offers over the course of his recruitment and picked the Huskers on July 4, calling NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, "a father figure."
As of 8:25 a.m., Nebraska had all of its signatures from East Coast commits in the books and 16 out of 19 players officially on board, with more to come shortly.
