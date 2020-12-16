Live updates: Huskers have signatures from all 19 high school players; Dickerson not signing with Gophers

Before 10 a.m., defensive lineman Jailen Weaver (Antioch, California), had his letter signed and delivered and the Huskers had all 19 of the high school players in the class locked in.

Now, the only remaining question is whether Nebraska adds any more players today. The one to watch is four-star defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas), who is deciding between Nebraska, UCLA and USC, but may or may not sign early.

Stay tuned.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is slated to talk with reporters at 3 p.m.

UNI grad transfer will be on campus in January

Northern Iowa graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic will be on campus in January, but the signing process is a little bit different for college transfers.

He won't be announced as part of Nebraska's class on Wednesday and coaches likely won't be able to comment on him today, but he's graduated from UNI and will officially be part of the program and on campus in the next few weeks.

The Journal Star has him on the recruiting board along with the high school players because, as a scholarship player, he counts against Nebraska's 25-man maximum for the class overall.

