{{featured_button_text}}

Another day, another addition to Nebraska’s walk-on class for 2020.

The latest is Eli Simonson, a lineman at Archbishop Bergan in Fremont. Simonson first picked up a walk-on offer from the Huskers after attending Oct. 5’s last-second win against Northwestern and within a week picked Nebraska. He announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday evening.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Simonson is listed at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds on his Hudl profile and plays multiple positions for the Class D Knights. He is also a talented wrestler in the heavyweight division.

Simonson is the seventh known verbal pledge to the Huskers’ 2020 walk-on class and continues a recent string of commitments. Since the final day of September, five players have joined the class including a fellow Fremont native in Fremont High lineman Keegan Manning, who committed on Thursday evening. 

Name Position Hometown (School)
Nate Boerkircher TE/OLB Aurora
Baylor Brannen DL Omaha (Millard West
Ashton Hausmann RB/S Norris
Keegan Menning OL/DL Fremont
Mason Nieman ATH Waverly
Xavier Trevino OL Lincoln (Southeast)

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments