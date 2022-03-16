Lincoln East standout, Husker recruiting target Malachi Coleman invited to All-American Bowl

Malachi Coleman put together an impressive junior season on the football field at Lincoln East, and he's putting together a heck of a stretch off the field in the offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete has racked up scholarship offers, is now considered a consensus four-star recruit, and on Wednesday kept the honors rolling when he was invited to the All-American Bowl.

Coleman announced the news via his social media. The All-American Bowl is held annually in early January in San Antonio, Texas, and is always filled with many of the top recruits from around the country.

Coleman put himself in that conversation with a combination of production on the field and the potential that he could end up at several different positions in college. He could end up being a receiver or a tight end on offense or as an edge rusher on defense.

Currently, he's considered the No. 139 overall player in the country for the 2023 cycle via 247Sports, No. 296 nationally via On3 and is also a four-star recruit according to Rivals. He is unanimously considered the top prospect in the state of Nebraska, too.

In the last two weeks, Coleman has added scholarship offers from Iowa, Texas Tech and Colorado State to a collection that already included the Huskers, Minnesota, Maryland, Louisville, Kansas State, Kansas and others.

Coleman had 561 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior at Lincoln East. On defense, he logged 57 tackles (38 solo) and 7½ sacks to go along with five passes defensed, four forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

Coleman has been on Nebraska's campus several times on unofficial recruiting visits, including March 5 for the program's most recent junior day. He is expected to be back April 9 for the Red-White Spring Game, which is shaping up to be the biggest recruiting date of the year so far for the Huskers.

