Life in the Red: Omaha Burke 2022 OLB Jackson earns lofty ranking from 247Sports

Nebraska is on a kick of producing high-end college football prospects, and the trend doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.
The recruiting service 247Sports on Wednesday released its first full rankings for the Class of 2022 — players who will be going into their junior years this fall — and an in-state prospect is in rarefied air to kick things off.
Outside linebacker Devon Jackson of Omaha Burke checks in as the No. 25 player overall in the nation, per the rankings, and is pegged as a four-star prospect. That makes him, at this stage, the top-ranked outside linebacker prospect in the country for the 2022 class.
Eric Crouch thought Tom Osborne, Scott Frost and Matt Davison were pulling his leg last week when they informed him that he had been formally announced as a new member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
You have free articles remaining.
For a little bit of context: In the 2019 class, Burke inside linebacker Nick Henrich and Husker signee ended up No. 92 overall, the highest-rated in-state recruit in a class that featured five who signed with NU. In the 2020 class, Bellevue West wide receiver and Husker signee Zavier Betts finished No. 111. In the 2021 class, Omaha Westside defensive back Avante Dickerson currently is ranked No. 94 and has offers from LSU, Ohio State and many other blueblood programs along with Nebraska.
Jackson also has early offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas State, Iowa State and others.
The Huskers so far have offered three 2022 prospects within the state borders: Jackson, Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods and Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley.
Woods, too, carries a four-star ranking in the first 247Sports list for the class, checking in as the No. 202 prospect nationally.
Nebraska first offered Jackson back in the fall.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.