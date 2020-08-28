Life in the Red: Notes from Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep on Thursday night

His work (and the work of the Westside starters) on Thursday night was pretty much done before the third quarter was over.

*Westside quarterback Cole Payton made a strong case as the best player on the field, and it wasn't only as a passer. Payton, the North Dakota State quarterback commit, passed for a touchdown, rushed for one and hauled one in as a receiver, too.

Payton is a big kid at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He shows accuracy and velocity as a thrower and is a powerful runner, too. Not only that, but he made a natural catch on a good throw from Kolby Brown -- the son of former NU kicker Kris Brown -- for a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Payton rushed for 74 yards and threw for 96.

The Bison, of course, have a strong track record of identifying and developing quarterbacks. Payton is likely still to draw interest from other schools as the fall goes on, including Nebraska. He could conceivably earn more offers as a quarterback, a tight end or a linebacker. One thing is certain: He's fun to watch.

*Creighton Prep tight end A.J. Rollins had a quiet night overall. He played on both offense and defense, though wasn't quite a full-time player either way.