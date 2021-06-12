Life in the Red: In-staters Genatone, Rickels impress at Husker workouts; will scholarship offers follow?

As far as first impressions go, Vince Genatone couldn’t have asked for much better than the one he made on the Nebraska coaching staff during a workout on Friday morning.
The multisport standout from North Platte told the Journal Star that he was clocked at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash and logged a 38 1/2-inch vertical leap during the workout. It got the wheels turning a bit among the Husker coaches, who then put him through drills both as a linebacker and as a defensive back.
“I talked to Coach Frost at the end and he said I’m explosive and I have Power Five talent,” Genatone said. … “My goal was to run sub-4.5 seconds, so I was definitely able to do that.”
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder will now wait to see if Nebraska comes through with what would be his first Power Five scholarship offer. Head coach Scott Frost gave him high marks and said he wanted to offer, but cited uncertainty about numbers as the reason he couldn’t do it right away.
“They’re waiting to hear back from the NCAA because with COVID, they don’t know how many spots they have to hand out,” Genatone said.
Appreciate the opportunity yesterday! Thank you @coach_frost @coachwilhite @SeanDillonNU @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @CoachTFisher #GBR pic.twitter.com/DN2acBUBve— Vince Genatone (@genatone_v) June 12, 2021
Genatone moved to North Platte from Casper, Wyoming about a year ago and since then has turned in a good season on the football field, won a state wrestling title at 195 pounds and ran 10.87 seconds in the 100 meters.
He put that athleticism on display for the NU coaches Friday, and they finished the day thinking he could be more like a hybrid player – think somewhere in the Isaac Gifford and JoJo Domann range – rather than strictly an inside linebacker.
“They talked about bringing me in as a safety and then, as I put more weight on, moving me down to inside or outside linebacker,” he said.
That’s a comfort zone for Genatone, who played defensive back earlier in his high school career.
Rickels works, now waits: Henry Rickels spent the first day of June on Nebraska’s campus, talking with offensive line coach Greg Austin about football.
The Bellevue West offensive lineman returned Friday and put down a good workout, measuring in at 6-3 and 280.
“It went really well. I think I did pretty good,” Rickels said afterward. “It was exactly what I expected it to be, so I kind of prepared myself before we did it. So I was kind of ready for everything and I just got done doing the Lindenwood camp last weekend in St. Louis, so I had an idea of what we were going to do. I was pretty warmed up since I knew what we were doing.”
Rickels raved about the relationship he’s built with Austin and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.
“I think me and Greg Austin have a really good relationship since we’ve built it so much over the time I’ve known him,” he said. “Our relationship is really good and then me and Barrett Ruud’s relationship is pretty good too. Where they see me? I honestly don’t know that yet, but I feel like I could know that here soon, depending on how my workout went.”
NU’s recruiting staff told Rickels the coaches would be in touch with him soon for an update after the workout had been evaluated.
“I mean, I’m super nervous, but I’m also super excited to hear what’s going to happen and stuff, because Nebraska, I’ve been a Husker fan my entire life, so this is a big deal,” he said.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.