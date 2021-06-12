Life in the Red: In-staters Genatone, Rickels impress at Husker workouts; will scholarship offers follow?

He put that athleticism on display for the NU coaches Friday, and they finished the day thinking he could be more like a hybrid player – think somewhere in the Isaac Gifford and JoJo Domann range – rather than strictly an inside linebacker.

“They talked about bringing me in as a safety and then, as I put more weight on, moving me down to inside or outside linebacker,” he said.

That’s a comfort zone for Genatone, who played defensive back earlier in his high school career.

Rickels works, now waits: Henry Rickels spent the first day of June on Nebraska’s campus, talking with offensive line coach Greg Austin about football.

The Bellevue West offensive lineman returned Friday and put down a good workout, measuring in at 6-3 and 280.

“It went really well. I think I did pretty good,” Rickels said afterward. “It was exactly what I expected it to be, so I kind of prepared myself before we did it. So I was kind of ready for everything and I just got done doing the Lindenwood camp last weekend in St. Louis, so I had an idea of what we were going to do. I was pretty warmed up since I knew what we were doing.”

Rickels raved about the relationship he’s built with Austin and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.