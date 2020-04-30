Life in the Red: Huskers offer pair of 2021 defenders; two high-profile recruits commit elsewhere

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most of the scholarship offers extended recently by Nebraska have been to high school underclassmen in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.

As the Huskers move toward May, however, they're still finding current-cycle prospects to offer, too.

In the past day or so, NU has offered three-star Class of 2021 defensive linemen Jailen Weaver and Mandela Tobin, both from the state of California.

Weaver, listed at 6-foot-8 and 270 pounds, entered April with offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Indiana and others. He picked up offers from the Huskers and Arkansas this month.

The Antioch, California, native is also a basketball player and a track and field athlete.

Tobin, meanwhile, is a San Diego native listed at 6-4 and 270 and has offers from Kansas and a host of lower-level schools.

Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti appears to be the lead recruiter for both players. Neither of them are known to have been to Lincoln yet, though that could happen once the current recruiting shutdown ends.

Both players are considered three-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite rankings.