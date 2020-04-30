You are the owner of this article.
Life in the Red: Huskers offer pair of 2021 defenders; two high-profile recruits commit elsewhere
Life in the Red: Huskers offer pair of 2021 defenders; two high-profile recruits commit elsewhere

Most of the scholarship offers extended recently by Nebraska have been to high school underclassmen in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes. 

As the Huskers move toward May, however, they're still finding current-cycle prospects to offer, too. 

In the past day or so, NU has offered three-star Class of 2021 defensive linemen Jailen Weaver and Mandela Tobin, both from the state of California. 

Weaver, listed at 6-foot-8 and 270 pounds, entered April with offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Indiana and others. He picked up offers from the Huskers and Arkansas this month. 

The Antioch, California, native is also a basketball player and a track and field athlete. 

Tobin, meanwhile, is a San Diego native listed at 6-4 and 270 and has offers from Kansas and a host of lower-level schools. 

Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti appears to be the lead recruiter for both players. Neither of them are known to have been to Lincoln yet, though that could happen once the current recruiting shutdown ends. 

Both players are considered three-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite rankings. 

Husker targets commit elsewhere: A pair of key Nebraska targets on the defensive side for 2021 verbally pledged elsewhere on Thursday. 

Five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis (Opa Locka, Florida) committed to Tennessee while four-star outside linebacker Travion Ford (St. Louis) pledged to Missouri. 

Nebraska had Ford on campus multiple times in the past year-plus and was in good position to get a visit from Lewis this spring before the recruiting shutdown took hold. Lewis is former high school teammates with incoming NU freshmen Marcus Fleming and Ronald Delancy III. 

As with many of the players who are verbally pledging while taking campus visits is not an option — and, in this case, particularly for Lewis — it will be interesting to see if Nebraska and other schools can coax visits out of verbally pledged players in the fall should traveling again become possible for recruits. 

2021 Husker football recruits

Name Position Hometown (School) Stars
Henry Lutovsky OL Mt. Pleasant, Iowa ***
Randolph Kpai LB Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington) ****
Christopher Paul Jr. LB Cordele, Georgia (Crisp County) ***
Teddy Prochazka OT Elkhorn (South) ****
Branson Yager OT Grantsville, Utah ***
Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

